‘Digital Assets Could Make Nigeria a Top-tier Economy’

Global finance expert, Mr. Ochuko Akejagbor has unveiled a bold national strategy that he says could catapult Nigeria into the ranks of top-tier global economies by strategically acquiring and managing utility digital assets.

Akejagbor’s proposal outlines the creation of a National Digital Asset Commission (NDAC) and National Digital Asset Reserve (NDAR), supported by State Digital Asset Commissions and Reserves across all 36 states.

According to him, these bodies would be responsible for identifying, stockpiling, and securing high-value digital assets capable of generating massive economic returns for Nigeria.

Akejagbor, this model draws inspiration from emerging U.S. frameworks, including the Strategic Bitcoin and Digital Asset Reserve established in March 2025, which now holds more than 207,000 Bitcoin valued at $17 billion to offset America’s escalating $40 trillion national debt. Several U.S. states, including Wyoming and Texas, also maintain similar reserves.

“We are in a once-in-a-century opportunity. Stockpiling utility digital assets will position Nigeria as Africa’s digital leader, turning us into a top-tier economy by 2030,” he said.

Akejagbor, who has experience in international finance, public policy, and the digital economy, argues that Nigeria must move quickly as the world enters what he describes as a Global Economic and Financial Reset.

"Nigeria's digital asset market has surged, with over $50 billion in transactions last year."

He said Nigeria’s own digital ecosystem is already thriving, adding that with 33 million crypto users and more than $50 billion in digital-asset transactions recorded last year, the country ranks among the world’s most active crypto markets.