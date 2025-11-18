  • Tuesday, 18th November, 2025

‘Digital Assets Could Make Nigeria a Top-tier Economy’

Business | 19 seconds ago

Global finance expert, Mr. Ochuko Akejagbor has unveiled a bold national strategy that he says could catapult Nigeria into the ranks of top-tier global economies by strategically acquiring and managing utility digital assets.

Akejagbor’s proposal outlines the creation of a National Digital Asset Commission (NDAC) and National Digital Asset Reserve (NDAR), supported by State Digital Asset Commissions and Reserves across all 36 states. 

According to him, these bodies would be responsible for identifying, stockpiling, and securing high-value digital assets capable of generating massive economic returns for Nigeria.

Akejagbor, this model draws inspiration from emerging U.S. frameworks, including the Strategic Bitcoin and Digital Asset Reserve established in March 2025, which now holds more than 207,000 Bitcoin valued at $17 billion to offset America’s escalating $40 trillion national debt. Several U.S. states, including Wyoming and Texas, also maintain similar reserves.

“We are in a once-in-a-century opportunity. Stockpiling utility digital assets will position Nigeria as Africa’s digital leader, turning us into a top-tier economy by 2030,” he said.

Akejagbor, who has experience in international finance, public policy, and the digital economy, argues that Nigeria must move quickly as the world enters what he describes as a Global Economic and Financial Reset.

“We are in a once-in-a-century opportunity,” he said in an exclusive interview. Stockpiling utility digital assets will position Nigeria as Africa’s digital leader, turning us into a top-tier economy by 2030.”Nigeria’s digital asset market has surged, with over $50 billion in transactions last year.” 

He said Nigeria’s own digital ecosystem is already thriving, adding that with 33 million crypto users and more than $50 billion in digital-asset transactions recorded last year, the country ranks among the world’s most active crypto markets. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.