Adighije: NDPHC’s Gas Demand to Hit  700mscf Daily at Full Capacity 

Peter Uzoho

The demand for gas by the Niger Delta Power Holding Plc (NDPHC), has been projected to surge to 700 million standard cubic feet per day (700mmscf/d) when all the company’s 28 gas-powered turbines operate at full installed capacity.

Managing Director of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, stated this at an industry session in Lagos, explaining that each of the 28 turbines of the company requires 25 million standard cubic feet of gas daily at full capacity.

“Currently, we have 10 power plants, comprising about 28 gas-powered turbines across the NDPHC fleet. Each of those gas turbines, when successfully synchronised to the grid, would be requiring about 25 million standard cubic feet of gas per day

“So if you do the math, that tells you what our demand would typically be on a daily basis. If you do 25 million times 28, we’re talking about millions of standard cubic feet of gas. And so, that tells you that gas utilisation, gas optimisation is central to sustainability of power generation in Nigeria”, Adighije said.

NDPHC is the government-owned power generation utility company with the mandate to scale power generation and to carry out interventions across the gas to electricity value chain by way of bridging power sector infrastructure gaps.

She expressed the company’s commitment to a shared vision of unlocking more gas for domestic consumption in Nigeria. She noted some visible reforms in the power sector, which she said were unprecedented.

She credited those reforms and improvements in the sector to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, highlighting their insistence on the passing of the Electricity Act.

According to her, with the passing of that Act, it has essentially commercialised and liberalised the power sector in a way that we’re able to commercialise our interactions like never before.