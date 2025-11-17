  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

Police Kill Armed Robber, Rescue Kidnap Victim in Ebonyi

Nigeria | 14 minutes ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have neutralised an armed robbery suspect in a gun duel in the Ehamufu-Nkalagu axis of Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, SP Joshua Ukandu, the three armed robbers were struggling with one Ali Solomon to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

According to Ukandu: “On November 12, 2025, operatives of the Command, while on  a patrol on the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, heard sporadic gunshots and distress screams.

“The officers swiftly moved to the location and found one Ali Solomon struggling with three armed robbers, who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle. Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and fled. The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects and recovering one AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.”

He said that the operatives have also arrested three kidnap syndicate terrorising the Ezzamgbo axis of Ohaukwu LGA of the state, who abducted one Obasi Thank God, tied him up, and abandoned him in a hotel toilet while demanding a ransom of N5 million.

The PPRO added: “Through diligent intelligence gathering, operatives of the Command traced the hideout of the kidnappers, successfully rescued the victim, and arrested three suspects, namely: Uchenna Ogbozuru, Ebuka Ejiogu, and Chizoba Idenyi Ogwa.” 

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche-Anya, has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents of the state, and ensuring that criminal elements have no hiding place within the state.

