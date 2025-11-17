Kwara Shuts Six Schools over Poor Environment, Lack of Toilet 

– Evacuates 54 street beggars from major locations in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government at the weekend shut six schools for poor sanitation and lack of toilet facilities in the affected schools, while evacuating 54 street beggars from major locations so as to safeguard public environment and restore order across Ilorin, the state capital.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), signed by the Assistant Press Secretary of the agency, Blessing Opadiran, stated the affected schools will remain closed until proper hygiene is returned to the schools.

The statement stated: “the enforcement action followed a series of comprehensive inspections, which revealed the affected schools were operating without adequate toilet facilities and had neglected mandatory sanitation standards required to safeguard the health and well-being of pupils, staff, and communities in their neighbourhoods”.

The statement added that, “During the operation, the Head of the School Department, Mrs. Wulaimat Musa, stressed the Agency’s zero-tolerance for practices that endanger public health, especially within learning environments.

“The absence of functional toilet facilities exposes children to serious risks, including disease outbreaks and environmental pollution.

“Schools are expected to meet minimum hygiene standards before operating. Any institution that compromises the health of children by neglecting basic sanitation requirements will face strict enforcement measures”.

KWEPA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring all educational institutions comply with the State Environmental Protection Laws which mandate proper waste management systems, clean and functional toilet facilities, and adherence to sanitary guidelines.

The statement further said the sealed schools will remain closed until they achieve full compliance and receive verification from the Agency.

KWEPA urged all school owners and administrators to prioritize the health and safety of their students by maintaining adequate sanitation infrastructure and strictly following environmental regulations.

In another related development, the state ministry of Social Development has evacuated 54 street beggars from major streets of Ilorin.

According to a statement issued over the weekend by the Press Secretary of the Ministry, Janet Bogunjoko said, “the operation which stretched till about 8:00pm on Friday was led by the Commissioner for Social Development, Dr. Mariam Nnafatima Imam.

“A total of 54 beggars, both men and women, were evacuated for proper rehabilitation.

Dr. Imam explained the exercise was aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring a cleaner environment, and curbing the activities of miscreants and individuals posing risks to residents.

She added the operation will be extended beyond the Ilorin metropolis to widen its impact.

The Commissioner appealed to residents to support the government’s efforts, noting that street begging not only poses health risks but can also fuel organised criminal activities.

She therefore said the evacuated individuals have since been profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further processing.