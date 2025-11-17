KWARA 2027 AND INCLUSION

OLUWATOMI ABOLORE argues the need to support a Christian as the next governor of the state

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, Kwara stands before another defining political moment. The governorship race should, in principle, be about continuity — who can build on the strong foundations laid by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. Yet, history teaches that competence and performance alone do not secure prosperity. Governance that lasts must rest on inclusion, fairness, and foresight — values that ensure every community feels seen, respected, and represented.

For a state whose strength lies in diversity, 2027 offers a chance to prove political maturity. Kwara can consolidate progress not just through economic prudence and infrastructure but through symbolic and structural inclusivity. Electing a Christian governor would show that leadership mirrors Kwara’s plural identity. This is not religious tokenism; it is justice and balance — proof that governance in Kwara belongs to all.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has undeniably redefined Kwara’s governance ethos. From the dusty roads of Baruten to Ilorin’s growing suburbs, his imprint is visible. Roads have been rebuilt, schools renovated, hospitals upgraded, and thousands of youths empowered through digital and vocational programmes. Fiscal discipline has restored confidence, while Ilorin is gradually transforming into a livable, modern city — the centrepiece of his vision for a productive, inclusive state.

Yet competence and development do not automatically guarantee lasting prosperity. The key question is not only who can perform but who can preserve progress without plunging Kwara back into stagnation. That lesson lies in the state’s political past.

Dr. Bukola Saraki’s administration (2003–2011) remains one of Kwara’s most productive eras. His reforms in healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure lifted the state into national reckoning. Urban renewal projects modernised Ilorin and spread growth across the senatorial districts. For a time, Kwara was a model of administrative efficiency.

But Saraki’s success was followed by a costly misstep — the wrong choice of successor. Abdulfatah Ahmed, his anointed candidate, struggled to sustain the tempo. Under him, debts ballooned, salaries went unpaid, and public morale fell. Projects stalled, and fiscal recklessness returned. By 2019, when Abdulrazaq assumed office, much of the progress of the previous decade had been lost.

The lesson is unmistakable: good governors often make poor kingmakers. Progress is never guaranteed by continuity alone. Leadership succession must reflect legitimacy, equity, and foresight — not loyalty. The choice of Abdulrazaq’s successor must therefore rest with the people, not political godfathers.

Across Nigeria, incumbents have chosen successors in their image, only to watch their legacies crumble in the hands of mediocrity. When successions are driven by personal preference instead of popular will, decline follows. For Kwara, this is not just about political control. It is about ensuring that the next governor sustains today’s gains, deepens inclusivity, and preserves the peace that distinguishes the state from its more volatile neighbours.

Kwara’s calm amid the Middle Belt’s religious volatility is no accident. While states like Plateau and Benue have battled sectarian tension, Kwara has remained a bastion of moderation — a state where coexistence thrives. Its secret lies in balance. From Ilorin to Offa, Patigi to Omu-Aran, Kwara is home to Yoruba, Fulani, Nupe, Baruba, and others — Muslims and Christians alike. This mosaic is not only cultural; it is moral capital. But that balance must be consciously preserved.

A deliberate move to elect a Christian governor in 2027 would be both political and moral — reaffirming that leadership in Kwara is not reserved for any one faith or section. It would strengthen the bond of trust that has kept the state stable and united. More importantly, it would show that fairness is a foundation for progress, not a concession.

This call is not limited to any zone. A competent, visionary leader could emerge from Kwara North, South, or Central. The emphasis is not geography but equity — not token representation but broad-based trust. What Kwara needs is a leader who embodies both the moral courage of inclusion and the managerial discipline for governance.

History supports this path. The state once produced leaders like Cornelius Adebayo, whose tenure in the 1980s was defined by integrity, prudence, and service. His era reinforced harmony — proof that inclusivity strengthens, not weakens, the social fabric.

In an age when Nigeria struggles to prove that diversity and democracy can coexist, Kwara can lead by example. A Christian governor would send a powerful signal: that competence and inclusion are not mutually exclusive. It would resonate with young voters — a generation less bound by religious identity and more inspired by justice, merit, and progress.

Inclusivity, in this sense, is smart politics. It deepens legitimacy, reinforces peace, and expands the circle of belonging. When people see themselves reflected in leadership, they invest emotionally and economically in the system. Kwara’s future stability depends on this inclusive psychology.

Abdulrazaq’s achievements deserve continuity, but not complacency. The next phase of growth requires a leader who will consolidate fiscal discipline, complete ongoing projects, deepen education and youth programmes, and preserve peace. Competence remains vital — but competence infused with inclusivity guarantees sustainability.

A Christian governor, by virtue of that balance, would reassure all segments of society that Kwara’s leadership truly belongs to everyone. It would mark a new chapter of trust, showing that the state’s political evolution matches its demographic reality.

Every generation of Kwarans faces a defining political test. The 2027 election will test maturity in inclusion. Can Kwara, once again, rise as Nigeria’s moral centre of moderation? Can it show that performance and fairness can walk hand in hand?

The call for a Christian governor is not sectarian; it is a call to conscience — a statement that Kwara’s democracy has matured beyond old prejudices. Sustaining progress means broadening inclusion. Fairness, in politics as in society, is not charity; it is strength.

As 2027 approaches, Kwarans must protect the gains of the past eight years while expanding the circle of belonging. Supporting a Christian governor — from any senatorial district — is the surest way to reaffirm Kwara’s identity as Nigeria’s model of unity and moderation.

In doing so, Kwarans would not only sustain Abdulrazaq’s legacy but light a national beacon — proving that prosperity endures where competence and inclusion walk together.

Hon. Abolore is an Ilorin grassroots social mobilizer, critic, and public commentator