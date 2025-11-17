Duke of Edinburgh Leads Global Youth Forum in Lagos as Award Hits £1bn Social Value



Sunday Ehigiator

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation has launched a major global youth forum in Lagos, marking a historic year in which the programme’s worldwide social value has surpassed £1 billion for the first time.



In a statement signed by the Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Ndidiamaka Eze, “His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, arrived in Nigeria for a week-long series of events from 17–23 November 2025 aimed at accelerating the reach of the Award across the world.

“As Chairman of the Foundation, he is convening nearly 200 young people from more than 50 countries, along with hundreds of global leaders, policymakers and representatives of youth organisations.



“The gathering begins with a three-day youth leadership programme, culminating in the Award’s triennial Forum, which will focus on boosting access to non-formal education and equipping young people with skills needed for the future.

Participation in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has surged globally.



“In the last year alone, almost 1.2 million young people across more than 130 countries enrolled in the programme. While the UK remains the largest contributor, Kenya ranks second, and Nigeria; this year’s host; has recorded a 37 per cent increase in participation, signaling rising interest across West Africa.”



The forum comes as the Award prepares to mark its 70th anniversary in 2026.



According to the statement, “New analysis shows that the social impact generated by young people completing the Award has reached a record £1 billion.



“The figure, based on a methodology developed by PwC, reflects the measurable benefits of volunteering, improved mental and physical health, and stronger social cohesion.



“During his visit, the Duke of Edinburgh will meet President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, hold high-level talks with senior government officials and international development agencies in Lagos, and attend events hosted by the Lagos State Government and the British Deputy High Commissioner.”



Quoted in the statement, Secretary General of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, Mr. Martin Houghton-Brown, emphasised the growing relevance of skills developed outside traditional classrooms.



“More and more young people across the world are taking on the challenge of the Award,” he said. “In a world where AI and smartphones provide instant information, the Award offers a different kind of learning; one that strengthens teamwork, resilience, creativity and determination. Our gathering in Lagos is focused on expanding opportunities for every young person to become ‘World Ready’.”



British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, praised Nigeria’s commitment to youth development, describing the programme as “a testament to the potential of Nigeria’s young people”.



“Nigeria’s success matters deeply to the UK,” he said. “We share a commitment to empowering the next generation, unlocking economic potential and supporting reforms that foster growth and stability. The UK stands ready to deepen collaboration for the benefit of both our countries.”