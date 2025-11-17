AuntJoBakehouse Sets Sights on Becoming Nigeria’s Leading Pastry Brand

In the heart of Nigeria’s bustling small-business landscape, AuntJoBakehouse has emerged as a testament to resilience, passion and the power of starting small. Founded in June 2020, the brand began as a simple act of family support that grew into a steadily rising catering enterprise.

According to the founder,Joanna Etim, the journey started during a difficult period of prolonged job hunting. With no opportunities aligning with her aspirations, she turned to baking something she had always loved. The defining moment came when her aunt asked her to prepare small chops for her birthday celebration. The batch, made to serve about 50 guests, received overwhelming praise. “Everyone loved the chops so much, and I remember how fulfilled I felt,” she recalled. Joanna describes that moment as the spark that gave birth to AuntJoBakehouse.

A major breakthrough came in 2021 when the business catered for a three-day organizational training, supplying 100 pies daily. That same year, AuntJoBakehouse secured pastry supply deals with three restaurants without in-house bakeries. Reflecting on this milestone, Joanna Etim added, “That contract made me realize I wasn’t just baking, I was building something meaningful.”

The journey has not been without challenges. In 2023, the sharp increase in flour prices linked to the Ukraine war forced the business into a temporary halt. But by 2025, AuntJoBakehouse had fully resumed operations, returning with consistency and intentionality.

Now operating virtually without a physical office, the business continues to serve a wide client base. Its mission is to create delightful catering experiences by providing high-quality pastries, small chops and cakes at prices customers can afford without compromising on taste.

The brand caters for weddings, birthdays, corporate meetings, church programs, school functions and social events. It also offers customized trays, platters and event snack packages tailored to client needs.

AuntJoBakehouse measures impact through repeat customers, referrals and a growing record of successful events over 20 in total all achieved without major advertising. Despite being fully self-funded, the brand continues to build momentum through quality service delivery and strong client relationships.

Still, challenges persist. Rising ingredient costs, unstable power supply and limited access to wider marketing channels remain major hurdles to expansion. Nonetheless, the business continues to collaborate with restaurants, event planners, churches and schools, maintaining relationships that sustain its growth.

AuntJoBakehouse prides itself on a culture of excellence, quality and customer satisfaction. Looking ahead, the founder envisions substantial expansion over the next decade. The goal is to become a household name in pastries and small chops, establish a fully equipped production facility, increase staffing and cater to large-scale events nationwide.

With passion, resilience and a growing loyal customer base, AuntJoBakehouse is steadily rising as one of Nigeria’s promising homegrown culinary brands.