Anyaehie Takes Charge As 8th Substantive VC of Nnamdi Azikiwe University

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Sunday, announced the appointment of Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Olugbenga Kukoyi, announced the appointment of Anyaechie as the new vice-chancellor, describing the process as “thorough and transparent”.

“I am pleased to announce Professor Ugochukwu Bond Anyaechie as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University after a thorough and transparent process,” Kukoyi said.

Anyaechie, a specialist in Medical Physiology and Clinical Measurement, has nearly two decades of teaching experience at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He earned his first degree in Medicine and Surgery from Abia State University, Uturu, in 1998, a master’s degree in 2004, a PhD in 2009, and a Master of Public Health in 2011.

Born on November 16, 1971, Anyaehie, a renowned academic, researcher, medical doctor, physiologist, and Public Health specialist of many years standing, is an eminent professor of Medicine, who ascended to full professorship over 12 years ago at the age of 41 years.

Anyaehie served as a member of governing council of two universities, and has been a permanent member of University of Nigeria, Nsukka Senate for over 10 years.

He distinguished himself in service as Head of Department on many occasions, Director of Research and Publication, and immediate past Deputy Provost of its College of Medicine.

Anyaehie, who has also served as external examiner for many medical schools, as well as the prestigious West African Postgraduate Medical College, has supervised over 40 post graduate students with four of his supervisees now full professors.

In addition to his well enriched professional pedigree, Anyaehie was the pioneer Provost of College of Medicine at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

He also has a veritable level of exposure as Visiting Scholar at Medical University Graz, Austria and also Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium.

Anyaehie, is the “141st Inaugural Lecturer” of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and is credited with over 50 publications in peer reviewed journals.

He is bestowed with a massive administrative experience spanning across international, national and private-owned universities.

Outside the academia, Anyaehie’s experience spans across his invaluable services with numerous international donor agencies, national agencies and also the Nigerian National Assembly.

He has also been the lead consultant on health development, strategic planning, and health policy development for all tiers of government in Nigeria, as well as Imo State University, Abia State University and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Anyaehie is a member of several professional bodies which include

Society of Gynecologists & Obstetricians of Nigeria (SOGON);

American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM); International College of Surgeons (ICS); World Association of Medical Editors (WAME); Council of Science Editors (CSE); and Physiological Society of Nigeria.

In other extra curricular activities, the erudite professor was also the pioneer chairman of the University of Nigeria College of Medicine Cooperative Society and Provincial President of Christian Men’s Fellowship, covering over 12 dioceses of Church of Nigeria (Enugu Province), National Executive member of Federal Government College, Okigwe and also global coordinator of Abia State University Medical Alumni Association.

At the community level, Anyaehie who is married with children, and an awesome team player widely resourcesful in solving multi-faceted problems in organisations, continues to provide leadership as President of Nkwerre Aborigines Union, Enugu chapter.