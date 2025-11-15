Kogi Vows to Tap From Benefits of FG’s  AKK Gas Pipeline Project

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to harnessing the benefits of the federal government’s Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.

The governor made this statement while attending the AKK business development roadshow, themed ‘Accelerating Domestic Gas Utilisation and Driving the CNG Revolution along the AKK Corridor’, at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Lokoja.

In his words, “Kogi State is a confluence of pipelines, prosperities and opportunities,” Governor Ododo declared. “We are here again to let our people know that they have asked us to serve them.

“The mandate we are holding today is their mandate and it must work for them. I am just too happy that this is happening during our time. We will consult to make sure that this country lives in happiness, Kogi State is indeed a confluence of pipelines, prosperities and opportunities.”

In his keynote address, Ododo highlighted the state’s potential for economic transformation, industrial expansion, and sustainable development.

“Today’s gathering marks a defining moment in our journey towards economic transformation, industrial expansion, and sustainable development. We are united by a shared purpose, to unlock the immense potential of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and explore the vast opportunities it presents for investment, innovation, and industrial growth in Kogi State and across Nigeria.”

Executive Vice President PI CNG, Olalekan Ogunleye, said, “The private sectors are responding and we thought that it was important that as we get to the closest stages of the Abuja-Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano pipeline project that we have a function like this where we come together, share experience, and have investors tell us their story.”

Ogunleye added, “Kogi State is excellently positioned to take full advantage of this pipeline. It’s not going to be a major pipeline project without Nigerian gas pipeline that will actually terminate in Ajaokuta.”

The AKK pipeline valued at $2.8 billion is nearing completion with 83.05 per cent of the mainline finished as of July 2025. The project is expected to supply up to 2.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily, powering industries and generating electricity in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.