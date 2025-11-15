Daystar at 30: Sam Adeyemi Celebrates Three Decades of Impact, Leadership

Sunday Ehigiator

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has described the ministry’s 30–year journey as a testimony to God’s faithfulness, leadership development, and societal transformation, as the church marks its landmark anniversary with a week-long programme of activities.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos to commemorate the milestone, Adeyemi reflected on the church’s growth since its establishment in 1995, noting that Daystar’s mission of raising role models has produced “thousands of transformed lives and change-makers across the world.”

He said the anniversary, which began on November 12, 2025, will run until November 16, 2025, with each day structured to highlight the church’s values of faith, excellence and service.

According to him, the celebration opened on Wednesday with worship and reflection sessions, followed on Thursday by leadership development engagements aimed at strengthening personal and organisational capacity within the church community.

Friday, he said, would be dedicated to community outreach and social impact programmes, reinforcing Daystar’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian work and societal development.

Adeyemi added that on Saturday, November 15, the church will hold a special anniversary service at 10 a.m. featuring Ministers Uyekon and a surprise guest speaker.

The anniversary activities will culminate on Sunday, November 16, with a grand thanksgiving service across all Daystar centres; a day set aside for gratitude, worship and renewed commitment to God’s call.

“Our focus remains on raising role models and transforming society through the teaching and practice of God’s word,” Adeyemi said. “Leadership is service, and we believe in inspiring excellence and empowering believers to influence society positively.”

Co-Pastor, Pastor (Mrs.) Nike Adeyemi described the 30-year journey as one marked by grace, growth and unwavering dedication. She expressed deep appreciation to members, partners and volunteers whose support has strengthened the ministry’s work across Nigeria and abroad.

“We are grateful to God for His faithfulness through these 30 years,” she said. “Daystar has been a story of changed lives and empowered people. We look forward to even greater impact in the years ahead.”