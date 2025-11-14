Senate to Modernise Justice System, Backs Electronic Service of Court Processes

•Bill seeks to scrap AGF’s consent before enforcing judgments against govt agencies

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Thursday took a major step toward modernising Nigeria’s justice system by passing for second reading a bill to amend the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, which has governed enforcement of court judgments since 1945.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule (APC, Lagos West), seeks to align the administration of justice with modern digital realities by introducing electronic service of court processes, updating fines, and removing bureaucratic bottlenecks that impede enforcement of judgments.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Adebule said the proposed law would overhaul an outdated framework that no longer reflects the realities of Nigeria’s judicial system.

The former deputy governor of Lagos State said, “Our laws still require personal or hard-copy service of court processes, even though courts have since adopted electronic procedures through administrative guidelines.

“These amendments will bridge that gap and align our justice system with the digital age,” she added.

Adebule described the 1945 Act as “obsolete” and “incompatible with the pace of judicial reforms and technology-driven practices.”

She stressed that the bill would enhance efficiency and speed in the dispensation of justice.

She also faulted the existing requirement that judgments against government agencies must receive the consent of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) before enforcement, calling it unjust and unconstitutional.

“Judgment creditors often abandon their claims due to bureaucratic bottlenecks. This reform will promote accountability and restore confidence in our justice system,” she argued.

Supporting the bill, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central) said the amendment was timely and would make justice more accessible to ordinary Nigerians.

“This legislation will bring justice closer to the people and remove unnecessary delays,” he stated.

Also lending his voice, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Ayodele Adegbonmire, described the AGF’s consent provision as “a colonial relic that frustrates enforcement of valid judgments.”

He said, “Once the government loses in court, enforcement is stalled because consent is withheld. That defeats the very essence of justice.”

He urged the Senate to embrace reforms that reflect current realities.

Similarly, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) noted that laws must evolve with society, emphasizing that the amendment would bring Nigeria’s judicial system in line with global best practices.

After extensive debate, the bill was unanimously passed for second reading and referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative work.

The committee is expected to report back in four weeks.

Presiding over the plenary, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau commended Senator Adebule for sponsoring what he described as a forward-looking and necessary reform.

“This bill represents a crucial step toward strengthening our justice system and promoting fairness in judicial processes,” Barau said.

If passed, the amended law is expected to modernise judicial procedures, enhance enforcement efficiency, and remove colonial-era impediments that have long hindered access to justice.