Pass Reserved Seats Bill Now, FIDA Tells National Assembly

*Warns women are not merely voters but active leaders, decision-makers

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Nigeria, has called on the National Assembly, to ensure the speedy passage of the Reserved Seat Bill, currently pending before it.

Chairperson of FIDA, Nigeria, Abuja branch, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, who made the call on Friday in Abuja, pointed out that the “Reserved seats for women is not a gift” but, “a corrective tool, a long-overdue restructuring, and an investment in national stability and inclusive governance”.

According to the chairperson, women have continued to be at a disadvantage in governance over the years, despite their population, skills, talents and even contributions to the country’s development.

Speaking on the theme of the 2025 Law Week, Onyenucheya-Uko, who claimed that Nigeria is at a constitutional crossroads, submitted that democracy cannot thrive when half of the population is left standing at the door.

While observing that talent, vision, leadership, and national contribution does not come with any gender label, she stated that the future of Nigeria depends on a legislature that reflects the people it exists to serve.

Onyenucheya-Uko stressed that the theme of the 2025 Law Week aligned with FIDA Abuja’s 2025 priorities of strengthening women’s political participation, promoting gender-responsive legislation, and ensuring that Nigerian women are not merely voters, but active participants, leaders, influencers, and decision-makers.

“But today’s press conference is not just about announcements, it is an invitation.

We call on policymakers: Pass the Reserved Seats Bill, now. Nothing else matters as much to us now.

“We call on political parties:

Open your doors wider. Nigeria is full of competent women ready to lead, let them in”, she said.

The group, also called on development partners and civil society to join them in building a movement that can massively shape the society they desired.

Earlier, Chairperson, Law Week Committee, Mrs Wendy Kuku, SAN, stated that this year’s Law Week is particularly significant as it comes at a time when conversations about women’s representation in politics and governance are gaining national importance.

She disclosed that the objective and essence of this year’s Law Week is to promote understanding of how mechanisms such as reserved seats can bridge the gap in women’s representation, strengthen democracy, and enhance governance outcomes.

“Further, it is to spark dialogue that moves from talk to tangible reform, ensuring that Nigeria’s future legislature is reflective, inclusive, and just.

FIDA’s mission is to promote, protect, and preserve the rights and welfare of women and children.

“This year’s Law Week theme perfectly aligns with that mission—advocating for women’s representation and empowerment as critical tools for achieving gender parity, justice, and sustainable national development”, she added.

The theme of the FIDA Nigeria Abuja branch is, “Advancing Women’s Representation: The Reserved Seats and the Future of Nigeria’s Legislature