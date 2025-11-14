Matawalle: Wike Ignored Service Chiefs’ Advice on Disputed Land with Naval Officer

• FCT minister blasts Buratai, insists Yerima carried out illegal order

•Lawan: Nigerians must respect armed forces personnel irrespective of status

•Irabor weighs in, warns against disrespecting men in uniform

•They both took laws into their hands, says Falana

•Odinkalu declares Wike trespassed on private property, defied presidential authority

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has shed more light on the public spat between his cabinet colleague at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, Lieutenant Commander A.M Yerima, saying Wike disregarded the advice of some service chiefs and proceeded to confront the officer at a disputed property site in Abuja.

Matawalle stated that the naval officer acted strictly in accordance with instructions and displayed discipline and respect throughout the encounter.

The explanation came hours after Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to protecting and safeguarding officers of the armed forces while performing their lawful duties.

Badaru, who gave the assurance when he addressed a press conference in Abuja to officially flag off the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD), cautioned against actions that could undermine the authority, professionalism, or dignity of uniformed personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities.

His reaction followed a viral video showing Wike, verbally assaulting the naval officer on guard duty at a disputed estate land in Abuja.

But Wike, while reacting to the position of former army chief, General Tukur Buratai, said Buratai misconstrued the incident with Yerima as a threat to national security and a slight on the authority of President Bola Tinubu.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, also weighed in on the matter, describing it as an unfortunate development that raised deeper questions about public respect for state authority and national institutions.

However, lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, said both Wike and Yerima erred before the law.

But former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Anselm Odinkalu, criticised Wike, accusing him of acting outside the law in what he described as a recent forced entry into a private property.

Speaking in an interview on DCL Hausa, Matawalle described the incident as “unfortunate”.

He explained that Wike had earlier contacted both the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Naval Staff, who advised him to allow the military to investigate the issue before taking any action.

He added that when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) arrived at the location, the officer explained that he was simply carrying out orders.

Matawalle said the FCT minister should not have exchanged words with the officer, but ought to have channelled his concerns through the appropriate superior officers.

He stressed that the naval officer’s actions were lawful and professional, adding that he displayed the discipline, loyalty, and obedience expected of a trained military officer.

He said the young officer merely carried out his duty and deserved commendation.

Clarifying that the officer had not breached any military regulations, but conducted himself properly throughout the incident, Matawalle stated, “He committed no offence under military law; he obeyed a lawful order and followed due process. If you observe carefully, he spoke respectfully and behaved appropriately.”

He cautioned that government officials must show due respect to members of the armed forces, stating that any act of disrespect towards a uniformed officer indirectly undermines the authority of the president, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Matawalle stated, “There is no offence under military law for which the officer should be punished. Wike should not have engaged him in an altercation, especially out of respect for the uniform he was wearing.

“Anyone who disrespects a soldier indirectly disrespects the Commander-in-Chief. There is, therefore, no basis for any disciplinary action against the officer.”

Matawalle emphasised that his remarks were not intended to justify indiscipline within the military but to highlight the importance of adhering to established command procedures.

He explained, “This is not about encouraging the military to act disrespectfully towards civilians. However, the minister should understand that every officer has superiors. I understand that he called the Chief of Defence Staff, who advised him to wait for the outcome of an investigation.”

Wike Blasts Buratai, Insists Yerima Carried Out Illegal Order

Wike, while addressing the media at Life Camp, blasted Buratai for asking him to apologise to Yerima for the incident, which happened in Gaduwa District of Abuja, saying the former army chief cannot educate him on decency.

The minister also did not spare Yerima for his role in the altercation that escalated over the disputed parcel of land, said to belong to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, which the FCT Administration said was illegally occupied.

He accused the naval officer of accepting an illegal order in stark contravention of the rule of law.

Wike stated, “I read what one former Chief of Army Staff wrote. He cannot tell me of decency and this he can’t teach me. This was the same man who directed his GOC to rig election, my election in 2019. He couldn’t rig me. He lost.

“He told his GOC to kill me and I could not be killed. He became an agent in APC primaries to one of APC’s presidential aspirants. Look at the rank becoming a polling agent. He is the one commenting that the minister did this and that. I have never seen people like this.

“I have no regrets for my political opponents. I will continue to make them have sleepless nights. Whether you are in PDP, whether you are in APC, whether you are in ADC, it is not my business.

“I have no regrets supporting President Tinubu and I have never hidden my intention and I will continue to do what is right. So, if you like write anything you want to write, in as much as I know, I am standing by the side of the law. If you like, bring every ethnic colouration, it is your business.”

Wike blamed Yerima for the part he played, insisting he acted within the confines of his authority as a minister representing the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said, “I mean, anybody should know. Yes, you are a young man and you are a commissioned officer. Mr man, I am a minister and I’m representing Mr. President, that alone should have given you that decorum. But no, no, you chose to challenge the minister representing the president.

“And then you think that I am not a human being, I have no emotions. You are carrying out an illegal job. When people say, order, do you need to carry out an illegal order? When you are an officer you are doing something illegal. Even if it’s a legal order given to you, that job you are doing is illegal.

“A professor once said that even though you’re told to obey orders, you must not obey illegal ones. He’s right. You’re obligated to obey only lawful instructions. If you follow illegal orders simply because of who gave them, you’re endangering yourself.

“Imagine being told to shoot an innocent person because a former president ordered it. You’ll still be held accountable for murder. No one is above the law.”

Wike also reaffirmed his respect for the military, stating that he would approach the Chief of Defence Staff, the Army, Navy, or Air Force leadership—or even the president – if there are grey issues to be addressed instead of resorting to confrontation or misinformation.

He said, “We’ve had problems, yes, but we’ve always tried to resolve them without intimidation or weakening the government. Once we start tolerating such behaviour, others will follow, and we’ll lose all order.

“Gentlemen, I have great respect for the military and always will. I understand what discipline and structure represent. I’m not a fool—I went to school. So, when people say I have problems with the military, that’s simply not true. I don’t, and I will not.

“And that’s why I keep saying I don’t have problems with the military. There’s no such thing. But I also respect the president’s authority and his decisions. If we have thousands of officers doing their duties, then we don’t have a crisis. What we need is continuity and order.

“However, what I will not tolerate is selective enforcement, where one person is told not to go somewhere because of personal bias. That’s unacceptable. Those responsible for such actions must be held accountable.”

The minister also accused those taking sides in the matter of bias and failing to thoroughly investigate what transpired, saying as minister he could not remain aloof while the FCT administration officials, up to the level of director, were being assaulted by soldiers.

He accused Gambo of abuse of power as a former chief of naval staff by not emulating retired generals, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Theophilus Danjuma, who had the courtesy of calling him to resolve their land matters, rather than sending soldiers to attack government officials.

Wike stated, “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a general, former head of state, former president, he will call me on the phone… ‘Minister, look o! There’s this problem of land here can you’…and we will solve the problem.

“That is former head of state. Former elected president, he had the courtesy of calling the minister, look, I have this problem. See how he can look into it.

“General TY Danjuma will call you. Look at this and, and this. These are people, they are all retired generals, these are people with discipline.

“They didn’t bother because they were former chief of army staff, former president. They never sent soldiers. They never sent anybody to go and attack anybody.”

Wike said the land in question was not allocated to Gambo, but a company called Santos, in 2007 for parks and recreation, while the former minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, refused the application for a change of use, when the company applied for the purpose to the FCTA.

Lawan: Nigerians Must Respect Armed Forces Personnel Irrespective of Status

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, charged Nigerians not to disrespect personnel of the country’s armed forces, saying their sacrifices demand consistent national support and appreciation.

Lawan, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday at State House, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria’s military personnel “give their lives for the sake of this country” and must be treated with utmost respect.

His remarks came in the wake of Tuesday’s altercation between Wike, and Yerima.

Applauding the military for its service, the president of the ninth senate, who currently chairs Senate Committee on Defence, said he had first-hand knowledge of the dedication and sacrifice of security personnel.

Lawan stated, “I know how committed our armed forces are. I know how they give their lives for the sake of this country. They deserve our respect; they deserve our support at all times.

“This administration is investing heavily in the armed forces and other security agencies, and Nigerians, regardless of status, must respect them.”

Commenting on the delayed transmission of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, Lawan said there was “no cause for alarm,” stating that both arms of government understand the urgency of passing the budget early.

According to him, “Time is of essence when it comes to the national budget. I am sure the executive is working around the clock to finalise the estimates. Once it is presented, we will process, scrutinise and pass it without delay.”

Lawan said he was at State House to commend Tinubu for what he described as bold and courageous reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and strengthening national security.

He said, “Mr. President, in the last two years, has taken profound steps to reposition the economy and significantly increase investments in the security sector. Our economy has stabilised, we are heading in the right direction, and there is growth—what remains is to make that growth inclusive.”

Acknowledging the lingering security challenges facing the country, the Yobe senator expressed optimism that the administration’s massive investments in defence would yield positive results.

Lawan, a critical stakeholder in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledged full support for the Tinubu administration, stating that constructive engagement—not public criticism—remains his preferred approach.

He stated, “If I can sit with my president and offer advice, why should I criticise him publicly? It is important to counsel our leader, support him, and ensure the administration delivers what Nigerians need. President Tinubu is a listening leader, and where the public raises legitimate concerns, he always reconsiders.”

Lawan said he would continue to advocate support for his constituency and the country, adding that ensuring the success of the administration is the responsibility of every loyal party member and public office holder.

Irabor Warns Against Disrespecting Men in Uniform, Says Face-off Condemnable

Speaking during a presentation at the 21 All Nigeria Editors’ Conference in Abuja, organised by Nigerian Guild of Editors, former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said the incident involving the FCT minister and the naval officer should not be viewed merely as a personal confrontation. He said it should be seen as a symbolic affront to the authority of the state.

The former CDS, whose presentation was titled, “Media, Terrorism and National Security: Addressing the Complexities,” added, “The uniform is not just clothing; it represents the authority of the state.

“Whether worn by a young officer or a senior one, it symbolises the power and legitimacy vested in them by the Commander-in-Chief. Any act of disparagement or confrontation against an officer in uniform amounts to a disrespect to the state itself.”

He explained that in military law, an offence was determined by two elements: actus reus (the act itself) and mens rea (the intent behind it).

According to him, any attempt to demean or publicly insult a uniformed officer undermines not just the individual, but the very institution of national security that the uniform represents.

“Such conduct desecrates the oath of office and weakens the sanctity of the state,” Irabor added.

Irabor lamented what he described as the erosion of civic education and the diminishing public understanding of authority and duty, blaming it partly on the decline of subjects, like Civic Studies in schools.

“This lack of understanding has led to confusion, disrespect, and lawlessness,” he stated.

He said, “The uniform helps us recognise those entrusted with law enforcement. Whether police, military, or any other security agency, they deserve respect. Even if an officer errs, there are proper channels for redress; not confrontation.”

Drawing parallel with advanced democracies, the former defence chief stressed that in civilised societies, citizens do not resort to public altercations with security officers.

“When a police officer in the United States or Europe violates the law, the response is not mob justice but legal accountability. The same standard must apply here,” he said.

He urged the media to play an active role in clarifying such issues and shaping responsible public discourse.

Irabor said, “Respect for authority is not optional; it is essential for national stability. When we erode that respect, we edge closer to anarchy.”

Falana: Wike, Officer Took Laws into Their Hands

Senior lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, tasked President Bola Tinubu to compel the FCT minister to apologise for using uncomplimentary remarks and abusive words against the naval officer, whom he said could have shot the minister during the confrontation.

But Falana also condemned the naval officer, Yerima, for engaging in an illegal duty of guarding a private property, and preventing the minister from carrying out his legal duty.

Falana went ahead to fault the federal government’s move to have former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, serve his remaining prison sentence in Nigeria.

He spoke yesterday at Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja) Abuja, during the opening of Legal Year of Faculty of Law, organised by Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), UNIABUJA Chapter.

Speaking on the face-off between Wike and Yerima, Falana stated that although Wike was carrying out his statutory responsibilities as enshrined in Section 11 of the Land Use Act, his failure to exercise emotional intelligence and his use of derogatory language towards the military officer were wrong.

He cited a case in Ghana where a minister had to apologise for making uncomplimentary remarks about a taxi driver, emphasising the importance of dignity and respect.

Falana stated, “On no ground should a minister force himself and abuse the military officer. No minister has the power to call any Nigerian a fool. Mr President should compel the minister to apologise. He was lucky he was not shot.”

Falana also said, “The military officer contravened the law by preventing the minister from doing his legal duty. The officer engaged in illegal duty to guard the land of a private person.

“So when he said he was acting on superior orders; those orders are illegal. But the minister went off track. Even the president can’t call any Nigerian a fool.”

Falana added that Nigerians were impressed that even in the heat of provocation, the officer did not lose his patience.

The human rights activist faulted the Nigerian government’s move to have Ekweremadu, serve the remainder of his prison sentence in Nigeria.

He questioned the rationale behind the decision, wondering why the government failed to intervene in the cases of other 232 Nigerians serving in British prisons.

Promising to take up the issue, the legal practitioner also questioned the prisoner exchange programme, arguing that there is no British citizen currently serving in Nigerian jail.

Speaking on the theme, “Litigation as a Bloodline of Justice: Building the Next Generation of Advocates,” Falana urged the law students to leverage technology, expressing satisfaction that courts across West Africa are increasingly adopting virtual hearings and electronic filing of court processes.

He also tasked them to take more than a passing interest in the affairs of the country.

Odinkalu: Wike Trespassed on Private Land, Defied Presidential Authority

Odinkalu accused Wike of acting outside the law in what he described as a recent forced entry into a private land.

In a post on X, Odinkalu stressed that Wike, a presidential appointee, was neither a police officer nor a court bailiff, and, therefore, had no legal authority to enforce possession of private property.

He described Wike’s actions as “plainly on the wrong side of everything: law, common sense, decorum, and ministerial propriety”, adding that “the only thing he had on his side was alcohol”.

Odinkalu emphasised that no ministerial office granted the right to enter land in adverse possession without a court order.

“Wike had no right to be where he was. There is no ministerial right or power to enter land in adverse possession without a court order,” he said, calling Wike’s behaviour “Ministerial Vigilantism”.

The human rights advocate also cited Section 33(2)(a) of the Nigerian constitution, which allowed the use of force in lawful defence of property rights, stating that effective possession is recognised as an intangible property right.

According to Odinkalu, Wike’s action effectively positioned him as a trespasser using force without lawful justification.

Highlighting the personal risk Wike faced, Odinkalu said, “He was lucky to come out without injury or worse. An officer of less discipline or one who takes Johnnie Walker for breakfast, may have been less parsimonious with a projectile.”

He drew parallels to past clashes involving Shiite protesters in Zaria, cautioning that similar recklessness could have had serious consequences.

Beyond the immediate legal implications, Odinkalu warned that Wike’s actions could undermine the authority of the president as Commander-in-Chief, saying, “The officer corps will be looking out for how the C-in-C handles this.”

Odinkalu wrote, “Nyesom Wike is a Minister of the Federal Republic and an appointee of the President. He is neither a police officer nor a bailiff. A lot of people who claim to be lawyers go about this thing with no regard for law. Wike was plainly on the wrong side of everything: law, common sense, decorum, and ministerial propriety. The only thing he had on his side was alcohol.

“Wike had no right to be where he was. There is no ministerial right or power to enter land in adverse possession without a court order. Ideological purists like me may quarrel with it, but a lot of people forget that s. 33(2)(a) of the Nigerian constitution grants a right to kill lawfully in defence of property rights & effective possession is an intangible property right.”

Odinkalu stated, “Wike was a trespasser using force to enter land in adverse possession & without lawful Court order or warrant. He was on a mission of Ministerial Vigilantism. He was lucky to come out without injury or worse. An officer of less discipline or one who takes Johnnie Walker for breakfast—like Wike—may have been less parsimonious with a projectile. The Shiites in Zaria did a lot less & see what happened to them.

“I am not sure people realize what amount of trouble this puts Wike in. This affects the authority of the president as C-in-C. The officer corps will be looking out for how the C-in-C handles this.

“In case anyone wonders who wrote this, my name is Chidi Anselm Odinkalu. This nonsense has to stop!”

Group Petitions U.S, U.K, EU Over Wike’s Role in Nigeria’s Democracy Decline

A civil advocacy group, under the banner of #Nigeria Unite, petitioned major Western governments and international institutions, including the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union, against Wike, over what they called his role in Nigeria’s democracy decline.

In the petition, titled, “Imminent Collapse of Democracy in the Sahel Region (West Africa),” the group expressed deep concern over what it called the “systematic erosion of democratic institutions” in Nigeria. It warned that the country’s political trajectory mirrored the instability already engulfing parts of the Sahel.

The document, signed by the group’s national secretary, Sunday Daniel, was addressed to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington D.C., the European Commission in Brussels, the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and key international figures, including Senator Ted Cruz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Daniel called for diplomatic intervention to protect Nigeria’s democracy and stability amid what it described as a growing authoritarian drift.

The petition linked the decline of democratic norms in Nigeria to alleged abuses of power by Wike, accusing him of “intimidation, bribery, and manipulation of state institutions” to weaken opposition parties and consolidate control.

Citing ongoing instability in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, three Sahel nations under military rule, the group warned that Nigeria’s democratic backsliding could have “catastrophic regional and global consequences,” including rising insecurity, migration pressures, and humanitarian crises.

The group stated, “We urge the African Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom to take a proactive stance in safeguarding democracy in Nigeria. Diplomatic engagement, monitoring electoral processes, and offering support to civil society organizations are essential steps in this endeavour.

“We implore the international community to impose targeted sanctions against Nyesom Wike, the architect of many of these anti-democratic machinations. Measures such as visa bans, and the confiscation of assets abroad would send a clear message that the international community will not tolerate the undermining of democratic principles.”

It said, “In addition to targeting Wike, we advocate for similar punitive measures against the compromised judges and police officers who facilitate the enforcement of his schemes. Holding these individuals accountable is crucial for restoring the rule of law and rebuilding public trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“We strongly advocate for the immediate sanctioning of public judicial officials implicated in collusion with Wike in this alarming scheme. Noteworthy among these individuals are John T. Tsoho, Peter Odo Lifu, Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik, and James K. Omotosho, whose actions undermine the integrity of our judicial system.

“Additionally, the Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory and the Independent National Electoral Commission must be held accountable for their roles in this troubling alliance. Ensuring accountability is essential to restore public trust and uphold the rule of law in our democratic processes.”