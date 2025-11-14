lkoyi Club Ladies’Open: Okpalefe, Okocha, Joseph Emerge Winners 

In a rare display of professional artistry, three golfers yesterday emerged winners in the ongoing 50th anniversary tournament of the Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies’ Golf Section.

The winners who played a stableford format (29- 36 HCP) in the event which began on Tuesday included Tessy Okpalefe who scored 35 points, followed by Daisy Okocha with 33 points while the third position was clinched by Busela Joseph who had 31 points.

Speaking on their victories, the trio of Okpalefe, Okocha and Busela said they were excited, fulfilled over their performance; adding however, that it calls for more commitment, dedication and sacrifice to perfect their golfing skills, hoping to emerge winners, not only in this tournament, but other international competitions.

The three-day tournament which ends today, has about 130 participants spread across 11 countries, with Nigeria having dominant presence with golfers from IBB International Golf Club, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Warri Golf Clubs, among others.

Earlier, a Masterclass was held for ladies interested in golfing.

According to Mrs. Yemi Afariogun, Head of Publicity Committee for the tournament, the “Masterclass, which is a form of lecture, entailed educating all those who are interested in playing golf and have registered for the session, on the language, rules, processes and techniques of playing the game.”

Tuesday’s kick off of the tournament was also preceded by a ‘Twilight Evening’; according to Mrs. Candy Agu, Past Ladies’ Captain of Ikoyi Club, The ‘Twilight Evening’ is “playing golf with fun under a relaxed setting before sun set”.

Other activities held earlier included a cocktail, networking and bonding interaction among the participants.