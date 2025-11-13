Tourism Africa Crowns New Winners in Jos

The city of Jos, Plateau State, played host to the Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International 2025 World Finals, an event that brought together contestants from 23 African countries in a celebration of culture, creativity and tourism.

Held in partnership with the Plateau State Government under the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the event positioned Jos as a key destination for continental gatherings. Known for its cool climate, scenic landscapes and warm hospitality, the city once again affirmed its reputation as Nigeria’s tourism hub.

Mauritius’ Reyna Amboorallee emerged as the winner of the Miss Tourism Africa International 2025 title, impressing judges with her poise and advocacy for sustainable tourism. Neolin Jacob of Botswana and Nigeria’s Margaret Abbah were named first and second runners-up respectively.

On the men’s stage, Cape Verde’s Ednilton Delgado Da Cruz Silva won the Mister Tourism Africa International 2025 crown, followed by Takunda Ryan Chitope of Zimbabwe as first runner-up and Nigeria’s Evans Ezekiel as second runner-up. Jenna Decastel from Gabon and Zamzam Godana of Kenya were recognised as Miss Tourism Africa International Ambassadors for their leadership and contributions to promoting African tourism.

The Founder and President of the Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International Organisation, Ambassador Santiago Roberts, said the initiative was built on the pillars of tourism, talent and trade. According to him, the platform was created to amplify Africa’s identity and economic potential through culture and innovation.

“This platform was built to give Africa a voice — one that speaks through our youth, our culture and our innovation. Every contestant here represents a living story of Africa’s potential. Through tourism, we’re not just showcasing destinations; we’re showcasing who we are and who we can become.”

Roberts also called for greater collaboration among African governments and the private sector, urging a continental approach to tourism development. “It’s time for a continental effort. If our governments and corporate partners join hands, Africa can rise as the world’s most preferred tourism destination. The beauty, the stories, the people — everything the world is seeking is already here.”

For Plateau State, the event served as both a showcase and an economic boost. Visitors experienced Jos’s natural beauty, heritage and hospitality, while the competition reinforced the state’s reputation as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

The 2025 World Finals ended with a call for unity and renewed confidence in Africa’s creative and tourism potential.