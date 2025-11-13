Saraki Urges PDP to Suspend National Convention, Suggests Appointment of Caretaker Committee

*Says under the circumstance, no serious politician will contest on the platform of PDP because of uncertainty of its nomination

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has advised his party to suspend its planned national convention slated for November 15 and 16, 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State, citing legal and political controversies surrounding the exercise.

Speaking after meeting a reconciliation Committee headed by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, Saraki said,

”My advice to the BOT team is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party for the time being.

”This must be done in the next two days. This is the path to true reconciliation and stability of the Party. It is also the best way to give confidence to our members who intend to contest elections on the PDP platform.

”In the present circumstance, no serious politician with electoral ambition will seek to contest on the platform of the PDP, not knowing whether his or her nomination will be valid or declared null and void”, Saraki stated

According to the former Senate President, it is clear that going ahead with the National Convention in Ibadan on this weekend will only serve to further fuel the present crisis. “Therefore, going ahead with the Convention as scheduled is a waste of efforts, it does not have my support. It’s not too late to find a win-win solution.

Saraki made the call in a statement via his official X (Twitter) handle on Wednesday night after a meeting with members of the Board of Trustees Reconciliation Committee of the party led by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, who visited him at his Abuja residence to seek his views on restoring peace within the PDP.

The former Kwara State governor described the meeting as “meaningful and incisive,” noting that it focused on pressing issues affecting the party’s unity and stability.

Saraki expressed regret that despite the “selfless and arduous efforts” of some party leaders to resolve internal disputes, the forthcoming convention had been engulfed in political and legal wrangling, which, according to him, does not augur well for Nigeria’s democracy.

Saraki warned that the existence of conflicting court orders regarding the validity of the convention poses serious risks to the legitimacy of any outcomes from the exercise.

According to Saraki, “As it stands, there is no assurance that the conduct and outcome of the convention will stand. Political matters can hardly be resolved through the courts. The affairs of political parties are best settled amicably with all sides at the table. Legal battles will only continue to cause friction.”

He stressed that as a responsible leader, he could not support any action that might jeopardise the aspirations of party members or undermine internal cohesion.

To this end, Saraki urged the BoT to recommend the immediate establishment of a Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the PDP and restore confidence among members and prospective candidates.

He said, “My advice to the BoT team is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a Caretaker Committee within the next two days.

“This is the path to true reconciliation and stability of the party. It will also reassure members who wish to contest elections under the PDP platform,” he added.

He stated that proceeding with the Ibadan convention under the current circumstances would only serve to further fuel the present crisis and amount to a waste of effort.

He added, “In the present circumstance, no serious politician with electoral ambition will seek to contest on the platform of the PDP, not knowing whether his or her nomination will be valid or declared null and void.

“It is clear that going ahead with the National Convention in Ibadan on 15-16 November 2025 will only serve to further fuel the present crisis.

“Therefore, going ahead with the Convention as scheduled is a waste of effort. It does not have my support.”

The National Working Committee led by Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, had announced the suspension of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and others over alleged anti-party activities.

In a swift response, the faction led by Anyanwu dismissed the Damagum-led decision as illegal and announced the suspension of the acting chairman and some members of the NWC, further widening divisions within the party’s hierarchy.

These escalating tensions coincided with a barrage of court rulings that compounded the PDP’s woes ahead of its planned national convention.

A Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order halting the party’s national convention, citing procedural irregularities in the lead-up to the event.

Despite this, the party leadership insisted it would proceed with the Ibadan convention, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction to stop it.