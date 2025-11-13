Regus, Desh Multi Concepts Unveil Abuja’s Largest Co-working Hub

· To empower entrepreneurs, redefine business culture

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A new dawn beckoned for Nigeria’s growing community of entrepreneurs, startups and corporate innovators as International Workplace Group (IWG)–Regus, in partnership with Desh Multi Concepts Empire Limited, formally unveiled a state-of-the-art co-working and business centre in Garki 2, Abuja.

The new Regus Workspace, launched on Thursday, represents a major step in the global firm’s mission to democratise access to affordable, world-class work environments and foster business growth across Africa’s largest economy.

At the colourful opening ceremony, attended by investors, business executives and members of the diplomatic community, IWG Country Manager, Mr. Ayo Akinmade, described the centre as “a flagship location designed to make business feel like home while guaranteeing global standards of professionalism and comfort”.

“When we first came here, we thought this day would come, and today, we celebrate that vision being fulfilled,” Akinmade said.

“This is not just another office building; it’s a business ecosystem designed for productivity, collaboration and growth,” he added.

Representing Desh Multi Concepts’ Executive Chairman, Mr. Adesola, Dr. Abbas Idris explained that the collaboration between Desh and IWG-Regus was conceived to respond to Nigeria’s surging demand for modern, flexible workspaces.

He said: “This centre marks a landmark addition to Abuja’s growing network of flexible workplaces. Initially conceived for another purpose, we repurposed this property after recognising the increasing need for high-quality business infrastructure and the international standards Regus represents.”

Idris noted that the facility’s establishment demonstrates a forward-looking strategy aimed at making business operations smoother, more convenient and globally competitive.

The Garki 2 Regus Centre offers a comprehensive suite of facilities tailored to modern business demands.

Among these are private offices for two to six workstations, a co-working hub for freelancers and startups, a meeting room that seats up to seven persons, and a multi-purpose hall with a capacity for 100 guests, ideal for seminars, training sessions and corporate events

The centre also features a business lounge, coffee kitchen, and a hybrid power system combining public electricity, solar power and generator backup, guaranteeing zero downtime for clients. Its strategic location in a quiet but accessible part of the capital ensures that tenants enjoy convenience without the disruptions of city-centre congestion.

During a guided tour, the Centre Manager, Ms. Chioma Nwaocha, walked guests through the facility’s highlights, showcasing its fusion of functionality and homeliness.

Nwaocha said: “This is not just an office space. It’s a community, a place that promotes cooperation, innovation and productivity. Whether you’re a freelancer, a startup founder, or a large corporation, we have a model that fits your needs.”

She explained that Regus offers a range of options, from physical offices to virtual office packages designed for young and older entrepreneurs to own a professional business address, access meeting rooms and enjoy global visibility.

According to her, “Our virtual office plan gives you a credible business address, live reception, mail handling, and access to our lounges nationwide and internationally.

“So even if you can’t yet afford a physical office, you can operate professionally and impress clients.”

Nwaocha added that clients enjoy round-the-clock access to their offices through secure access cards, even on weekends and holidays.

Akinmade also addressed concerns about workplace security and fraud prevention, noting that Regus works closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police to vet all clients and prevent misuse of the facility.

He said: “We have strict documentation procedures. Every client must provide photo identification, CAC registration, bank references and utility bills.

“This ensures transparency and helps us assist authorities in tracking any fraudulent activity.”

He added that the company’s payment systems are fully automated and integrated with access controls, ensuring that only verified and up-to-date clients can use the facility.

“If you default on your payments, your access card and internet connection are automatically deactivated.

“This protects our ecosystem and ensures fairness to all members,” he said.

The Project Manager at Desh Multi Concepts, Dereen Adesola, revealed that the building was originally intended to be a hospitality facility before being transformed into a workspace hub.

“We own the building and partnered with Regus to manage the virtual office and workspace operations.

“Our focus was to ensure that the interiors reflected Regus’ global standards, professional, elegant, and inspiring,” Adesola said.

The partnership, she said, embodies Desh’s philosophy of repurposing real estate for productivity and empowering local entrepreneurs with access to global business tools.

Regus, a member of the International Workplace Group (IWG), operates in over 132 countries and 9,000 locations worldwide.

Through its membership network, Nigerian clients can access co-working lounges, offices and meeting rooms in cities across the world, from Lagos and London to New York and Nairobi.

“A business grows only when the environment is right. Regus provides that fertile soil where entrepreneurs can plant their dreams and watch them thrive,” she said.

As Abuja’s entrepreneurial landscape continues to expand, the Garki 2 Regus Centre stands as both a symbol and a catalyst, a space where productivity meets comfort, and where ideas evolve into enterprises.