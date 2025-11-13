Oyetola Elected Chairman of FCWC Ministers’ Conference

•Pledges regional collaboration to end illegal fishing

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been elected as the Chairman of the Conference of Ministers of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC).

The election took place on Thursday in Lagos at the Conference of Ministers of the FCWC, hosted by Nigeria.

The high-level regional meeting, with the theme ‘Securing Our Ocean Future: People, Resources, and Commitments,’ brought together ministers and senior officials from FCWC Member States including Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Togo, alongside representatives of regional institutions, international partners and maritime experts.

In his acceptance speech, Oyetola expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and pledged to build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessors.

The minister, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Bolaji Akinola, underscored his commitment to advancing collective action against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing — a major threat to marine sustainability and regional stability.

According to him, “Together, we must put an end to the scourge of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in our waters,” Oyetola declared. “This menace robs our nations of economic opportunities, threatens our food security, and undermines the livelihoods of millions who depend on the sea. Under my chairmanship, I will work collaboratively with all Member States to ensure stronger enforcement, better data sharing, and improved governance of our shared marine resources.”

The minister emphasised that his tenure would prioritise regional cooperation, transparency and capacity building as tools to strengthen the collective management of ocean resources within the West Central Gulf of Guinea.

He noted that effective ocean governance is a shared responsibility that demands political will, coordinated enforcement, and sustained partnerships across borders.

Earlier in his keynote address to the conference, Oyetola had welcomed delegates on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to the FCWC and highlighted the growing importance of the blue economy in national development.

“Our sub-region is richly endowed with marine resources that support livelihoods, food security, trade and cultural identity for millions of our people,” he said. “Yet these resources face growing pressures from IUU fishing, maritime insecurity, pollution, and the far-reaching impacts of climate change. These are challenges that no nation can overcome in isolation; they demand sustained regional collaboration, political will and shared responsibility.”

Oyetola noted that the Tinubu administration views the marine and blue economy as a strategic frontier for economic diversification and transformation.

He outlined Nigeria’s ongoing reforms in port modernisation, maritime security, aquaculture expansion and institutional coordination aimed at fostering sustainable growth.

He further called for strengthened joint patrols, harmonised regulations, real-time intelligence sharing, and coordinated enforcement mechanisms among FCWC Member States.

“At the regional level, cooperation remains our greatest strength. The outcomes of this conference must translate into actionable measures that strengthen ocean security, enhance economic opportunities and safeguard the prosperity of future generations,” he said.

The conference of ministers was preceded by a series of technical sessions attended by delegates from FCWC Member States and development partners, during which progress reports and new initiatives for regional fisheries governance were deliberated.