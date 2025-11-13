Oborevwori Inaugurates Odimodi–Okuntu–Ogulagha Road

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable development across the state, with special attention to riverine communities.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly reconstructed 12.1-kilometre Odimodi–Okuntu–Ogulagha Road in Burutu Local Government Area, Governor Oborevwori described the project as “a strategic intervention that connects communities long cut off by the challenging riverine terrain”.

He emphasised that the new road stands as proof of his administration’s resolve to provide quality, durable, and impactful infrastructure for all Deltans.

He said: “The joy and excitement in the air today are an undeniable proof that our administration is fulfilling the desires and expectations of the people.

“This road, which was first constructed by SPDC many years ago, had long deteriorated. When I came here, I saw its condition and made a firm decision that it must be rehabilitated. Today, we are here to commission it to the glory of God and for the prosperity of our people.”

The governor noted that the road was constructed to high engineering standards and was designed to withstand the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta terrain.

He lauded the contractors and the supervising engineers for their quality delivery, assuring that every project under his administration meets established standards of excellence, accountability and transparency.

“In Delta State, no contractor is being owed,” he stressed. “We make prompt payments because we want projects completed on schedule. That is why you will not find abandoned projects here. Contractors prefer working in Delta State because they get their money once the job is properly done,” he maintained.

Governor Oborevwori added that his administration had continued to complete inherited projects, while initiating new ones across all parts of the state.

He cited the recently performed groundbreaking ceremony for the 12-kilometre Warri–Sapale–Benin Road section, and groundbreaking ceremony of upcoming projects such as the Otovwodo Flyover in Ughelli, the Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, and other strategic roads and bridges designed to ease mobility and enhance economic activities.

He assured residents of the riverine areas that more development projects were on the way, including roads, schools, and shore protection works, adding that he was inspired by the people’s trust and support for his administration.

“Our people in the riverine communities deserve the best. From where much of the nation’s oil wealth comes, it is only right that they feel the touch of governance in tangible ways. This road will improve connectivity, support trade and fishing, and uplift the economic well-being of the people,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Member Representing Burutu Federal Constituency, Hon. Julius Pondi, expressed delight at the governor’s attention to the riverine areas, describing the project as “the beginning of many good things to come.”

He thanked the governor for appointing two commissioners from the constituency and assured him of total support of the people.

“Your Excellency, we don’t speak much on the microphone, we speak through the results. You can be sure that Burutu will always deliver five over five for you,” Pondi declared.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the project demonstrates Governor Oborevwori’s love for the riverine people.

He explained that the road features varying pavement widths of between 6.5 and 10 metres, expanded drainage systems, and the replacement of culverts with durable, flood-resistant structures.

“Despite the difficult terrain, His Excellency has shown that no community in Delta State is too remote for development. This project, which links Odimodi, Okuntu, and Ogulagha, will greatly enhance the social and economic life of our people,” Aniagwu noted.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of Burutu Local Government, Hon. Julius Takeme, thanked the governor for his continued investments in the area, including the Technical College in Kiagbodo, the Ayakoromo Bridge, and other life-changing projects.

He appealed to the governor to prioritise the construction of an access road to Burutu town, which he described as the only local government headquarters in Nigeria without a road link.

He assured the governor of the people’s unwavering support, saying, “We are praying for you, and when the time comes, our people will come out en masse to vote massively for your reelection come 2027.”

In his goodwill message, Chairman of Ogulagha Community, Comrade Bright Guwor, commended the governor for his “pragmatic leadership, consistent engagement, and visible impact” across the state.

He said the new road was not only a physical connection but also a “powerful symbol of unity, progress, and improved quality of life.”