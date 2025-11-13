Obasanjo: Makinde Making Ibadan Liveable

• Inaugurates mega bus terminal

•Gov says circular road will become state’s economic backbone

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo lauded Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for making Ibadan, the state capital, liveable by executing projects aimed at easing transportation problems and making life more meaningful for residents. Obasanjo stated this in Ibadan yesterday, at the commissioning of Ibadan Central Bus Terminal, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

The terminal has two mega bus stations constructed with waiting halls, ticket spaces, eateries, public conveniences, open vehicular parking space, electrical power generating house, water reservoir, elevators and escalators, among other facilities.

In his speech, Obasanjo praised Makinde for doing well for the people of Ibadan and Oyo State by building people-centred projects, including the bus terminals.

He said the bus terminal would ease transportation problems within Ibadan, the third largest city in Nigeria by population, and the largest in terms of land area.

The former president stated that the construction of the terminals in Ojoo, Challenge, and the two in Iwo Road would make movement easier for residents.

Obasanjo said Makinde’s developmental projects in Ibadan were beneficial to the rest of the South-west.

He stated that the metropolis was not only the capital of Oyo State, but also the capital of the defunct Western Region, the Old Western State, and, by extension, Yorubaland.

Obasanjo stated, “Governor Makinde, you have done so well. You are making Ibadan liveable and you have been trying to make everyone living in Ibadan and the state comfortable.

“Ibadan, in population, is the third largest city in Nigeria, but in land area, it is the largest. So, to move from point A to B in Ibadan is longer than moving from point A to B in the other two cities said to be larger than Ibadan in population. These are Lagos and Kano.

“And, if you are going to make it convenient for people to live in Ibadan, to trade in Ibadan, there must be availability of transportation and that is what these bus terminals are meant for. The two here and the two in Challenge and Ojoo are meant for that.

“You invited me three days ago to this event; I didn’t hesitate. I came here because you are an Omoluabi. Before anyone can invite me to an event three days to the time, he must be someone I hold in high esteem.

“For you, if you call me a day to the event, I will come. You resemble me in a lot of ways. When people tell me Makinde is doing this infrastructure and all that, I always tell them why won’t he do it?”

Obasanjo said of the governor, “He is an engineer. A professional engineer, who knows how to fix things. But you have added another feather to the cap, you are now also into political engineering.”

The former president, however, counselled the governor to remain focused and undeterred by those attacking and insulting him over some of the ongoing development efforts.

He said, “Those abusing you today would praise you tomorrow. I was also abused, too, and they have come back today to praise me. That is how it is.”

Earlier, Makinde, who responded to the ongoing protests over the 110-kilometre Ibadan Circular Road, stated that he would engage with legitimate property owners affected by the project.

But he said everyone must realise that the project mattered greatly to the future of Oyo State, as it would become the economic backbone of the state in the near future.

Makinde said his government built four modern bus terminals, including Challenge, Ojoo, New Ife Road and Iwo Road to enable residents of the city to move freely and not be encumbered by transportation challenges known with big cities.

He said the completion of the Ibadan Central Bus Terminal was a demonstration of his government’s determination to engineer a modern Oyo State.

The governor said his administration had built different infrastructure projects without politicising development.