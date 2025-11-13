NCC Assures Telecoms Consumers of Accessible, Resilient, Safe Digital Space 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured telecoms consumers in Nigeria of an accessible, resilient and safe digital space in the nation’s digital economy.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management (ECSM), Rimini Makama, gave the assurance at the NCC Digital Economy Sensitisation Forum, with the theme ‘Leaving No One Behind: Digital Access, Equity, and Empowerment.’

The event was organised by the NCC in Abuja to create cybersecurity awareness by bringing all major stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem together.

Makama, who was represented by Head Consumer Information and Education, Olasumbo Olawaiye, said: “We recognise that without access, there can be no opportunity. Hence, the commission remains committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s national telecommunications infrastructure is resilient, accessible and secure.

“Digital empowerment must be inclusive. Without inclusion and equity, the benefits of the digital economy will remain unevenly distributed.

“The commission, through its Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) and other initiatives, is actively extending digital opportunities to the unserved, underserved, physically challenged and vulnerable groups through several impactful programmes.”

The publicity expert for the Association of Telecommunivations Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Dr. Nihinlola Fefa, said ATCON has been an advocate of cyber security awareness and sensitisation over the years.

“ATCON has actually been a very key stakeholder in the CT and telecom industry. And we have always advocated for cyber security awareness, and sensitisation across the industries, and everyone that is actually part of this ecosystem.

“We have been giving our own input over the years. We interface with all the telecom companies. We do a lot of studies, and we also give our contributions in so many ways,” she said.

Speaking on the progress made by the government in the area of cyber security, she said: “if you look at it from the government side, the NCC, the USPF, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, you can hear some of the initiatives they have deployed over the years.

“The minister has done quite a number of things in terms of deploying technology in rural communities.”

According to her; although Nigeria is doing well in the area of cyber security, there is room for improvement, adding that: “We are in a good position right now.and we can do better from the government side.”

On connectivity growth, with effective cyber security and data protection, the Head, IT and Cybersecurity, National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Olorunisomo Isola, said: “As a commission, we ensure that we are able to roll out the necessary framework to guide both the organisations which we refer to as data controllers and processors that find themselves utilising data of data subjects.”

Earlier, the Head, Digital Economy Department, Yahaya Abubakar, said: “Today’s event brings together a diverse mix of stakeholders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, educators, innovators and development partners; all united by one shared vision: to build a Nigeria where digital access translates into real opportunity for every citizen.”