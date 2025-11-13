NAPTIP Launches Reforms to Promote Safe, Orderly Migration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has launched reforms to strengthen its human resource framework and enhance safe and orderly migration in the country.

The initiative which is part of broader efforts to modernize the agency and align it with national public service standards, was showcased during a workshop on Wednesday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

As the agency continues to expand in scope, complexity, and geographical coverage, there is a pressing need to modernize its human resource (HR) framework to match evolving operational realities and aligns with national public service standards.

Over the years, NAPTIP’s transformation from a specialized institution into a multi-sectoral organisation with diverse technical and administrative functions, has exposed gaps and overlaps within its HR management systems.

In particular, its Scheme of Service, Conditions of Service, and organisational structure require comprehensive review and harmonization to reflect the agency’s current needs, promote accountability, and enhance staff motivation and productivity.

The workshop represents a key step in NAPTIP’s ongoing HR reform process. It provides a collaborative platform for NAPTIP officials and an HR consultant to review, refine, and harmonize the draft reports on the revised HR instruments, including the Scheme of Service, Conditions of Service, and departmental restructuring.

The process aims to ensure that these key documents are fully aligned with: The NAPTIP (Establishment) Act, 2015; The Public Service Rules; The standards of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The overall objective of the workshop is to facilitate the harmonization and refinement of NAPTIP’s HR management instruments to enhance institutional performance and workforce efficiency.

Its specific objectives include: Critically review and refine the consultant’s draft report on the organisational structure, scheme of service, and conditions of service; Harmonize the consultant’s recommendations with existing public service regulations, policies, and NAPTIP’s internal structures; Develop a clear action plan and implementation roadmap for final validation and adoption; Strengthen NAPTIP’s internal governance and management systems for more effective service delivery; and Provide a platform for knowledge exchange between NAPTIP HR officials and the consultant on contemporary HR management practices and reform processes

The workshop organized by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in partnership with NAPTIP and supported by the Ministry of Asylum and Migration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, seeks to harmonize the agency’s Scheme of Service, Conditions of Service, and organizational structure.

Speaking at the workshop, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Hajiya Binta Bello, declared the gathering presents a valuable opportunity for the agency to collectively refine and validate the consultant’s draft reports.

She emphasized that the process is designed to ensure all recommendations align with public service standards while addressing NAPTIP’s operational realities.

She said: “This workshop therefore presents us with an opportunity to collectively assess, refine, and validate the consultant’s draft reports, ensuring that every recommendation reflects the operational realities of NAPTIP while aligning with the Public Service Rules and directives of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).”

Bello described the review as a strategic move to strengthen NAPTIP’s institutional framework and enhance its capacity to combat human trafficking, protect victims, and promote safe and orderly migration.

She noted that: “This workshop marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the institutional framework of NAPTIP to better deliver on our mandate of combating human trafficking, protecting victims, and promoting safe and orderly migration.”

She further highlighted the need for HR reform and alignment, noting that as NAPTIP grows in scope and operations, its internal systems and governance frameworks must evolve to ensure efficiency, accountability, and staff motivation.

She said: “As we grow, so must our internal systems, processes, and governance frameworks. A well-defined Scheme and Conditions of Service remain the bedrock of an efficient and motivated workforce.”

Acknowledging the support of ICMPD, Bello urged consultants and officials to approach the exercise with openness and responsibility, underlining the importance of collaborative effort in shaping the future of the agency’s HR management.

“To our Consultants and the NAPTIP officials present here, I urge you to approach this exercise with open minds and a deep sense of responsibility. The quality of outcomes from this workshop will shape the future of our human resource management and, by extension, our ability to deliver effectively on our core mandate.”

She outlined the expected outcome to include: a harmonized and updated HR framework that clearly defines organizational structure, supports career progression, promotes staff welfare, and enhances overall productivity.

She said: “At the end of this process, I expect to see a harmonized and updated HR framework that clearly defines our organizational structure, supports career progression, promotes staff welfare, and enhances productivity.”

Earlier in the workshop, the Head of Mission of ICMPD in Nigeria, Ms. Isabelle Wolfsgruber, reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to partnering with government agencies to scale up efforts against human trafficking and violence in Nigeria.

She also thanked the Ministry of Asylum and Migration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its support.

The workshop was described as a key step in NAPTIP’s ongoing efforts to modernize its human resource management systems and ensure that the agency is well-positioned to meet its growing mandate effectively.