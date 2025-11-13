Mutfwang Proposes N914bn 2026 Budget Estimate

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has proposed a budget estimate of ₦914,863,422,871.00 for the 2026 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly, pledging transparency, accountability, and continued collaboration in advancing the state’s developmental agenda.

The presentation of the budget, which followed a brief plenary session by the lawmakers, also included the submission of the State Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2026–2028.

The governor explained that the documents were designed to promote sustainable planning, efficient resource allocation, and fiscal discipline across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that the 2026 proposal was crafted with “diligence, vision, and a deep sense of responsibility,” reflecting his administration’s commitment to prudent governance and effective service delivery.

Reviewing the performance of the 2025 budget, Mutfwang highlighted key fiscal reforms and revenue mobilisation strategies aimed at boosting internally generated revenue and ensuring judicious utilisation of public funds.

Appealing for continued legislative cooperation, he urged the Assembly to expedite the budget’s passage after due process, noting that doing so would further demonstrate their shared commitment to responsible governance and timely service delivery.

The governor expressed appreciation to the lawmakers for their consistent support, describing them as partners in sustaining democratic stability and driving Plateau’s developmental vision. “I salute your courage, forthrightness, and resilience,” he said.

Calling for citizens’ participation, Mutfwang stressed that rebuilding and transforming Plateau State remains a collective responsibility transcending political affiliations.

He urged residents of the state to remain united, uphold peace, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.

“The future and destiny of our dear state rest in our collective hands. Our doors remain open to constructive criticism, fresh ideas, and meaningful contributions that can further advance our developmental goals,” he said.

While responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel, commended the governor for the clarity and depth of his presentation, and assured him that the Assembly would give the budget a speedy but thorough consideration.