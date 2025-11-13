Lawan to Nigerians: Respect Armed Forces Personnel Irrespective of Status

.Lauds Tinubu for strengthening national security, initiating bold, courageous economic reforms

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has charged Nigerians not to disrespect personnel of the country’s armed forces, saying their sacrifices demand consistent national support and appreciation.

Lawan, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday at the State House after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria’s military personnel “give their lives for the sake of this country” and must be treated with utmost respect.

His remarks came in the wake of public debate over Tuesday’s altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, Lt. A.M. Yerima, over an alleged land dispute in Abuja.

Applauding the military for its service, the President of the Nineth Senate, who chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, said he has first hand knowledge of the dedication and sacrifice of security personnel.

Said he: “I know how committed our armed forces are. I know how they give their lives for the sake of this country. They deserve our respect, they deserve our support at all times. This administration is investing heavily in the armed forces and other security agencies, and Nigerians, regardless of status, must respect them”.

Commenting on the delayed transmission of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, Lawan said there was “no cause for alarm,” noting that both arms of government understand the urgency of passing the budget early.

According to him: “Time is of essence when it comes to the national budget. I am sure the executive is working around the clock to finalise the estimates. Once it is presented, we will process, scrutinise and pass it without delay”.

The ranking Senator said he was at the State House to commend President Tinubu for what he described as bold and courageous reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and strengthening national security.

“Mr. President, in the last two years, has taken profound steps to reposition the economy and significantly increase investments in the security sector. Our economy has stabilised, we are heading in the right direction, and there is growth—what remains is to make that growth inclusive,” he said.

In acknowledging lingering security challenges facing the country, the Yobe Senator expressed optimism that the administration’s massive investments in defence would yield positive results.

Lawan, a critical stakeholder in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledged full support for the Tinubu administration, noting that constructive engagement—not public criticism—remains his preferred approach.

“If I can sit with my President and offer advice, why should I criticise him publicly? It is important to counsel our leader, support him, and ensure the administration delivers what Nigerians need. President Tinubu is a listening leader, and where the public raises legitimate concerns, he always reconsiders”, he said.

The Senator said he would continue to advocate for his constituency and the nation, adding that ensuring the success of the administration is the responsibility of every loyal party member and public office holder.