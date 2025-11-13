LASAA Records Remarkable Growth Through Effective Regulation, Others

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has recorded outstanding performance in the last two years due to effective regulation, increased operational vehicles, amplified public advocacy, and improved welfare of its workforce.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, who disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing senior media executives in Lagos, explained that, under his administration, LASAA has reported significant improvement in its operational activities despite the challenging economic environment.

Prince Akiolu who was appointed the helmsman of the Agency about two years ago added that LASAA has achieved significant milestones across various strategic areas following the approval for the placement of innovative iconic Out-of-Home (OOH) and visually striking structures across the city of Lagos.

He added that these modern installations do not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of Lagos urban landscape but also redefine advertising standards with enhanced visibility, durability and digital integration.

He revealed that the Agency has created Health and Safety department within the Agency and that it has equally done well in creating more brand awareness through its public advocacy programmes, periodic radio interviews on several radio stations in Lagos where the mandate of the Agency is discussed to enlighten members of the public, as well as statewide road shows all of which have impacted positively in compliance and revenue optimization for the Agency, among other laudable achievements in the past two years.

He said the Agency’s stringent enforcement measures to uphold signage and advertisement regulations has resulted in substantial revenue increase for both the Agency and the state government.

According to him, LASAA has minimised illegal signage practices and maximised revenue collection through the diligent monitoring, enforcement actions and compliance audits, thereby ensuring financial sustainability and support for vital public services.

The Agency also champions sustainability through flex recycling which are converted to school bags and distributed to public schools in Lagos. According to the Managing Director, “Branded as LASAA School Storm, the programme serves as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort aimed at educating young minds in Lagos State about the importance of recycling and environmental conservation.

By repurposing flex banners collected from enforced boards across the State, LASAA not only reduces landfill waste but also empowers students with essential learning tools, thereby bridging sustainability with education.

“This initiative reflects LASAA’s dedication to fostering a cleaner and instilling responsible waste management practices in the next generation”, he averred.

Prince Akiolu also said the Agency has embarked on a comprehensive project to replace dilapidated street directional signs across Lagos, thereby enhancing navigability, safety and aesthetics within urban areas.

He added that, “This initiative underscores LASAA’s commitment to infrastructure improvement, urban beautification and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.”

Prince Fatiu reiterated that the Agency has also created Health and Safety department in a bid to promote structural integrity and public safety across Lagos State, adding that by overseeing the installation of billboard structures and enforcing compliance with safety standards, the department has significantly reduced the risk of accidents and environmental hazards.

He said the initiative ensures that all outdoor advertising infrastructure adheres to approved engineering guidelines, reinforcing LASAA’s commitment to a safer and more orderly urban landscape.

In his words, “This initiative underscores LASAA’s commitment to promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle while mitigating the hazardous effects of advertising waste.”

Also, during the reviewed period, LASAA in collaboration with other key state agencies, embarked on a comprehensive digital house numbering initiative across the state in a bid to assign clear, consistent and unique numbers to every property, thereby laying the foundation for a standardized addressing system.

The Managing Director expressed the hope the digital house numbering project will contribute to a more organised and aesthetically appealing urban environment, while formalising informal settlements and driving sustainable development across the state.

The Agency has also revolutionised permit registration with SAuto Automation in a bid to transform the registration process for signage and advertisement permits.

This pioneering solution has streamlined procedures and significantly reduced processing times, and enhances operational efficiency.

LASAA has the sole responsibility for regulating and controlling outdoor advertising and signage displays in Lagos State, with the primary aim of modernising the signage and outdoor advertisement industry via effective regulation and civic beautification.