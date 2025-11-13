Journalist Arraigned for Cybercrime against Ebonyi Lawmaker

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Barring any last minute changes, a detained journalist, Friday James Alefia, may spend the forthcoming Christmas and New Year in the custody of the Kuje Correctional Centre, over alleged Cybercrime against a federal lawmaker from Ebonyi State. This is following the adjournment of his trial at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court till January 27, 2026.

Alefia, Publisher of the online platform Naija News Today (formerly Asiwaju Media), was yesterday arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on a five-count charge bordering on publishing alleged false information against Chinedu Ogah, the House of Representatives member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.

The plaintiff, who was reportedly arrested in Lagos and taken to Abuja for alleged cybercrime has been in detention at the now-disbanded SARS cell at Abattoir, Abuja, since September 23.

He was arraigned alongside his company, Asiwaju Media Company Lmited.

The police in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/53/2025, alleged that Alefia and his company used computer systems; specifically social media platforms such as Facebook to make false publications, in violation of Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(ii) of the same Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the five-count charge, following which the prosecution prayed the court for a date for the commencement of trial.

Responding, the defence counsel, Israel Abida, informed the court of his client’s bail application, but was informed that the application was not before the court.

“There is no such application in the Court’s file,” Justice Egwuatu said, “We are not in recipient of such application.”

Abida, however, made an attempt to appeal to the court to give a short date, explaining that the counsel handling the defence had informed him that the prosecution is not opposed to the bail, adding that the defendant has been in detention for about two months.

But the judge pointed out that since there is no evidence of the bail application, the court cannot grant a short trial date.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently adjourned the matter to January 27, 2026 for commencement of hearing and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile,the defendant’s lawyer told journalists shortly after the proceedings that the defendant has filed an application of urgency in respect of the bail application.

The police in count two alleged that the defendants published a false report titled “How Federal Lawmaker Ogah Snatches Village Land in Ebonyi,” knowing it to be untrue—an offence contrary to Section 24(2)(a) and punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(i) of the Act.

Meanwhile, in count three, Alefia was accused of cyberstalking by publishing another allegedly false statement on Facebook, quoting Ogah as saying: “I rigged senatorial poll against Emmanuel Onwe.”

Count four references a publication titled “Ebonyi Rep Member Returns N4 Million Amidst Extortion Allegations,” which the police also claim to be false.

Count five concerns another alleged false statement: “Ebonyi Rep Member Threatens Constituent for Supporting Charity Foundation.”

All charges, according to the prosecution, contravene Section 24(2)(a) and are punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.