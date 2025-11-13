Industrialisation: Oborevwori Poised to Take Delta to Next Level, Says Okowa

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is evidently ready to take Delta State to a new level of industrialisation, his immediate past predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated.

Okowa spoke yesterday on the strength of Governor Oborevwori’s performing of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kwale Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) in Kwale, the administrative headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The KFTZ is regarded as a bold initiative in the Delta’s crave for sustainable industrialization, and a flagship feature of the Delta Special Economic Zone Project.

Okowa, who was chairman of the event, commended his successor for his commitment to inclusive leadership and continuity of governance, urging him to remained focused despite attempts in certain quarters to distract him.

Waxing spiritual, he disclosed he had a vivid premonition that Oborevwori would be Delta’s governor after him, adding the former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly was well-prepared to administer the state.

Okowa said, “I am proud to be here. Governor Oborevwori has continued where we stopped, and that is how great leaders build lasting progress.

“People may not fully understand what has been done today, but in five to ten years, this area will be transformed into a vibrant industrial city.”

While urging the host communities to “own and safeguard the project”, and even consider donating more space for inevitable expansion, he noted, “With the level of investment and available gas here, 1,000 hectares will not be enough. This is the beginning of a revolution in our state’s economic structure.”

While performing the sod-turning, Governor Oborevwori declared, “Today’s groundbreaking is not just another project launch; it is the fulfillment of our commitment to diversify Delta’s economy, expand our industrial base, and lay the foundation for generational prosperity. We are building a Delta where innovation, technology, and industry will thrive”.

He revealed that eight companies had already indicated firm interest in operating from the zone, with two fully licensed, three approved for licenses, and three others in the final stages of regulatory processing.

“Delta State has invested over ₦3 billion in Delta Wires Industries, the first company to take off within this zone. The company will manufacture conductors, cables, and gas cylinders for both LPG and CNG markets. This is how we intend to use our natural gas resources to power industrial growth and create jobs for our people.

“We have acquired 1,000 hectares of land, and full compensation has been paid. Anyone attempting to encroach on government property will be stopped. This project belongs to all Deltans, it is our collective future.”

In his remarks as Chief Host, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, described the Kwale Free Trade Zone as the economic rebirth Ndokwa land had long awaited.

“This project is a blessing. One company alone has promised to create 10,000 jobs. Imagine what will happen when 20 or 30 companies are fully operational here. The issue of unemployment in Ndokwa will soon be history.”

He noted the industrial park would also help solve long-standing infrastructure gaps, particularly electricity supply, as some investors had pledged to generate power for both industrial and community use.

Chairman of the Delta Special Economic Zone Management Company, Brig. Gen. Mike Ndubisi (rtd), described the groundbreaking as “a milestone for Delta’s industrial evolution.”

“This project will generate thousands of jobs and foster innovation. What was once doubted is now a reality. We are not just building factories – we are building a brighter future for Deltans,” he said.

Mr. Godwin Akpovie, Managing Director, Delta Special Economic Zone, revealed that over $100 million worth of investments have already been committed to the Kwale and Koko clusters of the project.

“We are partnering with the Nigerian Ports Authority and the African Development Bank to link Koko Port to Kwale through a new industrial corridor,” Akpovie revealed.

Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Council, Chief Obi Nzete, described the initiative as a landmark step towards industrial growth and economic transformation in Delta State.

The ceremony also featured goodwill messages from the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and major investors, including Xenergri Limited, Eastern Delta Wires Industries Ltd, Africa Gas Access, Chorus Energy, and Masters Chemicals & Fertilizer Company, all of which pledged commitment to speed up actual operations in the zone.