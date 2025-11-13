House Moves to Suspend WAEC’s 2026 Computer-based Exam Policy

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to suspend the planned computer-based examination policy billed to commence in 2026.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Hon. Kelechi Nwogu (PDP-Rivers) at plenary on Thursday.

Nwogu, while moving that motion, explained that WAEC is a body saddled with the conduct of higher education entry qualifying examination for students of Senior Secondary Schools.

He said that higher education institutions made it mandatory for any candidate seeking admission to have at least five credits including English and Mathematics in WAEC or its equivalent.

The lawmaker observed that the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result portal was shut down due to technical glitches, with the candidates suffering the consequences.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Education planned to conduct the 2026 WASSCE in March, using the computer-based examination (CBE).

“We are disturbed that in spite of the outcry by the National Union of Teachers and heads of schools, both public and private, especially those in rural areas hosting more than 70 per cent of the students, the Federal Ministry of Education has declared that there is no going back.

“Cognisant that computer-based examination requires fully furnished hall with functional computers, internet facility, constant electricity supply, be it from the national grid or standby generators.

“Aware that about 25,500 schools across the country have candidates to write the 2026 examination, expected to be conducted simultaneously for four months starting from March to July.

“Also, aware that most schools in the urban areas and talk less of schools in the rural areas do not have functional computers, nor computer teachers and as a result they have not used computer before,” he said.

Nwogu said that unlike the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), no candidate is expected to write less than nine subjects including practical, objectives and theory questions.

He said that it was wrong to start the policy now without adequate preparation, suggesting that the Federal Ministry of Education and the examination body should have at least three years’ projection to commence the policy by 2029/2030 academic year.

The lawmaker said that the 2026 WAEC result of students, considered to be leaders of tomorrow will be devastating if the CBE policy is allowed to commence as it will lead to massive failure, frustration and drug abuse, among other social vices.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with its state counterparts to include the recruitment of computer teachers and all necessary infrastructure in the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 budgets.

The green chamber also resolved that proper monitoring of adequate provision in private schools must be done before the commencement of the policy in 2030.

The House mandated its Committees on Basic Examination Bodies, Digital and Information Technology, Basic Education and Services, among other relevant committees, to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)