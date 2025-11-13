Hope for Tinapa As Otu Breathes Life Into Cross River’s Sleeping Giant 

Linus Obogo

For nearly two decades, it lay waste like a sleeping giant, atrophied, asphyxiated by debt, institutional bottlenecks, and the absence of legislative framework. But like the mythical Greek Phoenix rising from its ashes, Tinapa is about to spring back to glorious life, all thanks to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, Cross River’s own ‘Mr. Turn Around.’ On Friday, November 7th, 2025, the embers of a long-deferred dream were rekindled as Governor Otu presided over the formal signing and handover of the Tinapa Free Zone and Resorts to the ownership of the Cross River State Government. It was, as the governor himself declared, “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians.”

Standing before an audience charged with emotion and nostalgia, Governor Otu described the moment as “a truly memorable day in the rewriting of Cross River’s history”. In his stirring words: “The return of Tinapa is not merely an event; it is a rebirth, the triumph of faith, patience and resilience. Indeed, this is a victory for every son and daughter of our beloved state.” Those words rang with reverence, urgency and resolve, evoking memories of a time when Tinapa stood as the gleaming symbol of the state’s ambition and innovation, a testament to what a small state with big dreams could achieve on the wings of vision.

The governor took his audience down memory lane, recalling the dawn of 2007 when, under the administration of former Governor Donald Duke, Tinapa emerged from the banks of the Calabar River as Africa’s premier integrated business and leisure resort. “Then, like a dream that triumphed over doubt and circumstance,” Otu reminisced, “Tinapa emerged, radiant, ambitious, visionary and became the spark that changed the narrative of our state forever.” Indeed, Tinapa redefined the geography of aspiration. It catapulted Cross River into the global spotlight, transforming it from a quiet corner of Nigeria’s South-south into a synonym for creativity, hospitality and forward thinking.

But like all great dreams, Tinapa’s story took an unexpected turn. The once-vibrant edifice was trapped in a web of fiscal challenges, bureaucratic lethargy, and shifting policy winds. For years, it became a haunting monument to unrealized potential, a silent city of promise dimmed by neglect. Yet, Governor Otu’s emergence heralded a turning tide. Guided by his People First agenda, his administration has set out not merely to reclaim forgotten legacies but to resurrect them as engines of shared prosperity. “We are breathing new life into Tinapa, not as a relic of abandoned ambition, but as a living symbol of Cross River’s resilience,” he affirmed. “Our goal is to reposition this great edifice as the beating heart of commerce, culture and tourism in Nigeria’s South-south corridor. Tinapa will rise again — this time on the wings of renewed vision, sound management and sustainable partnerships.”

In a moment radiant with renewal and pride, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Michael Odere, painted Tinapa’s resurgence as nothing short of a landmark economic renaissance, a rebirth of hope and enterprise for Cross River State. Standing amid the ghost of the Business Resort, he hailed Governor Otu’s visionary leadership, deft negotiation, and fiscal discipline, qualities that have restored confidence in the state’s economic destiny. Yet, beyond his tribute, Dr. Odere’s own fingerprints are indelibly etched upon this triumph. As the state’s chief financial architect, he piloted the intricate negotiations, harmonized fiscal frameworks, and steered the delicate balance between prudence and progress that birthed this glorious dawn.

“Your Excellency has not only reclaimed an asset but revived a dream,” he declared with conviction. “Tinapa’s return under your watch is a statement of courage, foresight and accountability. It sends a clear signal that Cross River is open for business again — stronger, wiser, and ready for sustainable prosperity.” Thus, the finance commissioner’s voice rang not merely with admiration, but with the quiet triumph of a craftsman whose financial blueprint helped turn a once-forgotten vision into a luminous symbol of rebirth and resilience.

True to that conviction, Governor Otu announced ongoing engagements with credible investors and development partners who share his dream of transforming Tinapa into a modern hub for trade, technology and creative enterprise. He disclosed that the revitalization plan will adopt a transparent, competitive process anchored on accountability, profitability and youth employment. “This moment is a collective victory — for our past leaders whose dreams gave it birth, for the government that fought to reclaim it, and for the future generations who will inherit its promise,” he said. “Together, we shall turn this symbol of struggle into a testament of triumph.”

In a gesture of gratitude and statesmanship, Otu commended the Federal Government and all agencies involved in the transition process, as well as the silent architects behind the success — technocrats, financiers and visionaries who refused to let the dream die. His closing words were a clarion call to hope: “We are a people of faith and courage. Tinapa is once again ours — and under our watch, it shall flourish. Let the world know that Cross River has reclaimed her pride, and from this soil, we shall build the future we have always dreamed of.”

And so, as the sun sets over Calabar’s glistening skyline, Tinapa breathes again, not merely as a revived resort but as a symbol of redemption, courage and continuity. Once a sleeping monument of frustration, it now stirs awake, rejuvenated by the steady hands of leadership and the undying faith of a people who never stopped believing. Governor Otu’s intervention has not only restored an economic asset but has reawakened a collective dream, the dream that from the heart of Cross River, a new dawn of prosperity and pride shall once again radiate to the world.

* Obogo is the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Media and Publicity