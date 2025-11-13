FG Reaffirms English as Language of Instruction Amidst Linguistic Diversity

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining English as the primary language of instruction in schools, despite the country’s rich linguistic diversity.

This stance was emphasized by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa during the British Council’s Language in Education Conference yesterday in Abuja, where stakeholders discussed the role of language in promoting inclusive education.

The two- day conference featured discussions on innovative approaches to language teaching, including the use of digital tools and teacher training programs and is themed, “Language, Education and Inclusion: Empowering every learner”.

He said the government’s position is aimed at ensuring that Nigerian students have access to quality education that prepares them for the global economy.

“Acknowledging the significance of mother tongue-based education, English remains the preferred language of instruction, given its widespread use in official contexts and its status as a global language.”

The British Council’s Country Director noted the organization supports the Nigerian government’s language policy, working to improve English language teaching and learning outcomes.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad Sa’id, while reiterating on the minister’s stance, said Nigeria’s education sector has seen significant investments in teacher capacity building, with a focus on equipping educators with the skills needed to deliver high-quality instruction in English.

She noted that as Nigeria continues to navigate its linguistic diversity, the government remains committed to promoting English language proficiency as a key component of its education agenda.

The British Council country director, Donna McGowann, laid emphasis on the Councils commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education ministry and acknowledged the country’s complex linguistic diversity.

She noted that they’re not policy makers, but rather partners, drawing on expertise and research to support the government’s agenda and with key areas of collaboration that include teacher professional development, school leadership, and language proficiency.

She harped on the Council’s passion which aims to deepen its partnership, strengthen relationships, and support Nigeria’s education policy objectives, alongside international partners.