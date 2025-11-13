Dambazau, Adebayo to Receive Honorary Degrees at WDU’s 15th Convocation

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Interior, will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, during its 15th convocation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session.

According to a statement signed by E. O. Ofotokun, Acting Registrar of the university, the ceremony will include the conferment of degrees, diplomas, and prizes on deserving students alongside the recognition of the two distinguished Nigerians.

While Prince Adebayo will receive a Doctor of Political Science (Honoris Causa), Gen. Dambazau will be honoured with a Doctor of Strategic Studies (Honoris Causa).

The event will open with the commissioning of projects, followed by the convocation lecture to be delivered by Professor Kyari Mohammed, former Vice-Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University of Technology and Nigerian Army University, Biu.