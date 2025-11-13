  • Thursday, 13th November, 2025

Council to Provide Micro-credit Scheme for 1,500 Ogun Women

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than 1,500 women are to benefit from the micro credit scheme of the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Chairman of the local government area, Dr. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at a news conference held at the local government secretariat in Akomoje, Abeokuta.

The news conference was in celebration of one year in office of his administration.

Oyagbola-Sodipo some inherited uncompleted projects from past administration had been completed, and new ones initiated and completed across the 16 wards of the LGA, saying all projects are ready for inauguration in a week-long commemoration programme.

He explained that the single digit micro credit scheme for market women is to accommodate 1,500 beneficiaries at pilot stage: 500 clusters of three in a group to ensure security, control and smooth takeoff of the scheme.

He described the micro credit scheme as flexible in terms of access to credit facilities and payback terms.

The council boss further highlighted projects slated for inauguration such as ultra-modern shopping complex  at Lafenwa and Ita- Osin, a befitting Computer Village of 240 shops at Olomoore, all to be powered by mini solar energy.

The chairman also stated that his administration had empowered numerous youths on different skills acquisition programmes such as training of over 400 youths in Adire tie and die, soap making, paint production (known as Ogo paint), and computer graphics and design, with all registered under Ogo Multi-purpose Venture.

Other activities slated for the one-week commemoration of the one year in office include paying homage to all first class Obas within the council area, Special Jumat service and Thanksgiving Service on November 23 at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ikereku, Abeokuta.

