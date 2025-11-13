Amadeus University Granted Approval to Teach, Law, Medicine, Surgery, Pharmacy

The Amadeus University has been granted approval to mount programmes in Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Pharmacy starting with the 2025/2026 session.

According to the Vice Chancellor Professor Samuel Nzotta, the approval was granted by the NUC after a careful examination of the material and human resources needed to run the programmes.

“As a result of this development,” Nzotta stressed, “admissions have commenced in the university, into two of the programmes viz MBBS (Medicine & Surgery) and Doctor of Pharmacy (D. Pharm).

“To secure admission, candidates must have obtained JAMB scores of 200 and above and 180 for D. Pharm.(Pharmacy). This is in addition to the relevant credit passes in various subjects at SSCE and NECO.”

Nzotta advised interested candidates to apply for admission through the JAMB CAPS and change the choice of university and course of study.

The Vice Chancellor said admissions are on going for 19 other courses offered in the university as shown in the university portal.

He also asked candidates applying for admission to note that admissions will end November 30, 2025.

The university, which was opened by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in February this year, will be matriculating its new 100 Level students in February 2026.

At inception, it was certified to have some of the best brains in each subject it is offering with globally accepted teaching facilities and a campus that is visually appealing for learning, comparing favourably with some of the best in the country and elsewhere in the world.