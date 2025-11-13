Alake: Mining Marshals Capacity Boosted to Crush Illegal Mining

Folalumi Alaran In Abuja





The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has assured Nigerians that on-going plans to boost the capacity of the Mining Marshals will further rid the country of illegal miners.

Addressing participants of Course 34 of the Nigerian Defence College, Abuja, on the assessment of solid minerals value chain and the impact on economic growth, Alake said the Mining Marshals have lived up to the mandate to provide an enforcement agency for the sector.

He said scaling up the logistical strength in terms of vehicles, equipment and weaponry will power the expansion of the agency’s operations to the 774 local governments and improve the security of mines and miners.

Among its achievements, according to Alake, are the reclamation of 90 sites from bandits and illegal miners, prosecution of over 300 suspects and monitoring of 450 sites threatened by illegal mining.

Responding to concerns over inter-agency rivalry with the Mining Marshals, Alake appreciated other military and security agencies such as the Nigerian Army and Police for the smooth collaboration that has enabled the Mining Marshals to excel.

Represented by his Special Adviser, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Alake took the participants through the value chain of the solid minerals sector, including licensing, exploration, community engagement, extraction, processing and sales.

He said the Seven-Point Agenda, the roadmap he introduced as minister has added value to the sector’s value chain by sanitising the sector and blocking financial leakages.

Citing the increase in total revenue of the ministry from N6billion in 2022, to N12 billion in 2024 and currently at N26 billion as at October, this year, Alake said this was achieved by raising the bar of compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act.

He said over 3,700 titles have been revoked for failing to pay annual service fees and failing to mine in line with the use or lose principle adding that companies have been warned to comply with the Community Development Agreement and meet environmental obligations.

To further position the sector for international competitiveness, Alake said the establishment of the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company has opened the door to investors ready for joint ventures.

Thanking the minister on behalf of course participants, the Director, Information, Communications and Technology of the Nigerian Defence College, Air Commodore Olushola Oluokun thanked the minister for the enlightening lecture which shed light on various subjects being studied by participants.