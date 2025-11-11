Trump: Diplomatic Channels Are Working Effectively, Says Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has revealed that diplomatic channels are proving effective towards rapprochement in the tense relationship between the United State’s government and Nigeria.

Idris stated this in an interview with the UK-based Sky News programme, ‘The World With Yalda Hakim’.

This was contained in a statement issued by Idris’s Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris said channels of communication have been opened with talks going on for better understanding of the situation.

“We believe that most of the information is a result of a lack of a proper understanding of the diversity and complexity of the problem we have at hand,” Idris said.

The minister also spoke of a direct connection between a proscribed separatist group and U.S. lobby groups aimed at misinforming U.S. authorities.

“Let me also put it out there that we are seeing a direct connection between U.S. lobbyists and the proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

“And we have seen how they have set up this lobby in the U.S. contacting high-up people in the U.S. to help them to lobby,” he said.

The minister affirmed that the U.S. government has always supported Nigeria in the fight against terror, adding that this time around, Nigeria is still in need of collaboration to stamp out terrorism.

“What we are saying is that, yes, indeed, the situation is there; we have conflict in Nigeria; we have a security situation in Nigeria, but in the past, the U.S. government has helped Nigerian authorities to deal with this situation.

“So, we are calling on them to partner with us once again, to help push this, and then we have peace once and for all in our country,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria is surprised by some of the numbers coming from the U.S. and its stance on the issue.

He called on the international community to understand the peculiarities of the Nigerian situation.

“We want to tell the world that this is not the case, and to appeal to them, that we share the concern of people from our country, and that of the international community, including the U.S., about some of these killings going on.

“But what we want at this point is an understanding of the diversity and the complexity of the situation.

“Some of the assumptions are based on data that largely cannot stand any scientific scrutiny,” Idris said.

He also maintained that the Nigerian constitution enshrines religious freedom, adding that the country remains a multi-faith nation, despite the conflict, which he said was not based on religious persecution. (NAN)