Nigeria in Talks with UK to Get Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Released

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigerian government is currently in talks with the government of United Kingdom to try to get former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu released and serve his remaining jail term in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu had sent a high-level delegation to meet with officials of the UK Ministry of Justice to discuss the case of the imprisoned senator.

Ekweremadu was convicted in the UK for organ trafficking after a plot to bring a 21 year old Lagos street vendor to Britain for a kidney transplant for his daughter, Sonia.

He was sentenced to nine years and eight months under the UK Modern Slavery Act in May 2023.

His wife, Beatrice, received four years and six months and was released early 2025.

A medical middleman, Dr Obinna Obeta, got 10 years.

The case sparked Nigerian UK diplomatic talks, highlighted gaps in transplant regulation, and led to new investigations in the UK.

Ekweremadu’s family said his daughter’s kidney disease drove the desperate act, but the courts stressed that informed consent and ethical alternatives were ignored.

Confirming the move by the Nigerian government, spokesman of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim AbdulKadir, told THISDAY , “Consultations still ongoing with UK authorities on the matter.

“An appeal for prisoner exchange for him to serve the remainder of his term in Nigeria” was tabled before the United Kingdom authorities.

It was gathered that the delegation, which included Tuggar and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Adegbite, met with officials at the UK Ministry of Justice to discuss the case of the former senator.

The delegation was later received at the Nigerian High Commission in London by the acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mohammed Maidugu.