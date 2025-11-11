EFCC Declares Ex-Minister Timipre Sylva Wanted over Alleged $14.8m Refinery Fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, wanted over an alleged $14.86 million fraud.

In a statement yesterday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, said Sylva was wanted for alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of funds belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The anti-graft agency said the money was part of the funds NCDMB invested in Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a modular refinery intended to boost Nigeria’s local refining capacity and promote indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector.

EFCC secured a warrant for Sylva’s arrest on November 6, 2025 from Justice D.I. Dipeolu of Federal High Court, Lagos.

The order directed any EFCC officer, police, or law enforcement agent to arrest Sylva and bring him before the commission “to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed.”

The commission urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices, the nearest police station, or other security agencies.

The statement read, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has declared a former Minister of Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva wanted.

“Sylva is wanted in connection with an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257(Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Seven United States Dollars), being part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a Refinery.

“The commission, on November 6, 2025 secured a warrant for the arrest of the former Minister at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. The Order, granted by Justice D.I. Dipeolu stated that, ‘an order is made issuing a warrant to the Applicant or any Officer of the Commission, Police or any law enforcement officer for the arrest of the respondent for the purpose of bringing him before the Commission to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed.

“The Commission also enjoins anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact any of its Zonal Directorates across the country or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Sylva, who served as Minister between 2019 and 2023, was APC’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Bayelsa election.

The declaration came amid EFCC’s renewed crackdown on high-profile corruption cases, as the agency intensified efforts to recover public funds and hold politically exposed persons accountable.