Crisis in Ondo as Monarch Bans Council Chair over Alleged ‘Disrespectful’ Remarks

*His action is unconstitutional, says lawyer

Fidelis David in Akure

A crisis is brewing in Owo, Ondo State, following the decision of the Olowo of Owo and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, banning the suspended Chairman of Owo Local Government, Tope Omolayo, from the town and declaring him persona non grata within the ancient kingdom.

The development came after Omolayo who was recently suspended by the Owo Legislative Council over alleged gross misconduct was accused of making derogatory remarks against the monarch in a viral leaked video.

Although the embattled chairman had publicly apologised to the monarch, at a press conference in Akure, describing his comments as “thoughtless and disrespectful”.

However, the traditional ruler insisted that his continued presence in office was no longer acceptable to the people and traditional leadership of Owo.

The monarch, who spoke through the Ogwadogbon of Owo, Chief Ademola Obanonyen and the entire Olowo-in-Council described Omolayo’s utterances as “utter sacrilege and crass contempt” against the revered stool.

Obanonyen said the Olowo-in-Council, after extensive deliberation, resolved that Omolayo had “by his reckless utterances and conduct, declared himself persona non grata within Owo Kingdom.”

He said the council’s position was aimed at protecting the dignity and sanctity of the Olowo throne, which he described as “a sacred institution that embodies the unity, peace, and progress of the Owo people.

“All Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) within Owo Kingdom have disowned his actions and distanced themselves from his unfortunate remarks,” Obanonyen said, adding that the council called on the Ondo State Government to take note of the development and act “in the interest of peace and order.”

According to him, “The behaviour of the suspended chairman is viewed as a direct provocation and an assault on the throne. Any attempt to ridicule the Olowo is an insult to the entire Owo Kingdom, our ancestors, and our collective heritage.

“That his continued presence as Chairman of the Owo Local Government Area is no longer acceptable to the people and traditional leadership of Owo. His actions have eroded the trust and confidence traditionally extended to holders of public office within our community.”

When contacted for his reaction, Omolayo declined to comment on the latest development.

But a legal practitioner, who spoke with THISDAY on condition of anonymity faulted the action of the monarch and his council, arguing that the declaration had no constitutional backing.

The lawyer maintained that under the 1999 Constitution (as amended), only the State Government, through the appropriate legislative or judicial channels, has the authority to sanction or restrict the movement of an elected public official.