CBI to Redefine Journalism Through Technology

Nume Ekeghe

A new entrant has joined Africa’s fast-evolving media landscape with the official launch of CBI News, a digital-first media platform committed to rebuilding trust in journalism and redefining how African stories are told. The launch, held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, marked the unveiling of the CBI News mobile application, available on Android and iOS, signalling a step toward more interactive, technology-driven news delivery.

Founded by Chairman and Group Chief Executive of Baywood Group, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, CBI News was conceived to promote credible, balanced, and data-driven reporting that reflects Africa’s perspectives with depth and integrity.

In his opening address, Managing Director of CBI Digital Media, Mr. Gbenga Adebija, described the launch as a turning point for digital journalism in Africa.

“At CBI Digital Media, our vision is to be at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation — telling authentic African stories with credibility and creativity,” Adebija said. “The CBI News App is more than a news platform; it is an ecosystem designed to engage, inform, and empower audiences through fact-based storytelling.”

Speaking, Chris Baywood Ibe said the idea behind CBI News was to reclaim control of the African narrative and establish a media platform rooted in integrity and accountability.