Wike’s Attack on Opposition over Insecurity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, recently said the allegations that Christians are being targeted and killed in Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration are politically-motivated.

Speaking during a television interview, Wike described the genocide claim as “politics taken too far.”

The minister’s comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria over the alleged killing of Christians.

Asked if opposition was fuelling the narrative of a Christian genocide, Wike said, “It is very obvious, and I have said this.”

He added: “The problem we have today is that, Mr. President, the very nature of politics means you can see the collapse of the opposition. It will be difficult for anybody. The opposition today has seen that no party is prepared to challenge the president returning to power.”

Wike added that no Nigerian leader takes pleasure in the killings happening in any part of the country.

For Wike, everything must have political colouration. It is surprising that he would finger the opposition for the security challenges the country is currently experiencing.

Wike should blame the political class for over concentrating on politics at the expense of good governance. They should blame themselves for not protecting the lives of both Christians and Muslims.

Did he see opposition politicians in the viral videos of religious leaders who went to the US to complain about the persecution of Christians? Has he not been reading reports on hundreds of persons being killed in Plateau, Benue, Borno, Zamfara, Kwara and several other states?

Even when he was governor of Rivers State, he visited Benue State under Governor Samuel Ortom when tens of people were killed during the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Today, terrorists are still slaughtering hundreds and burning down their homes.

The minister needs to tell political leaders like himself the home truth that they need to suspend politics of 2027 and concentrate on how to tackle the security challenges confronting the country.