Soludo Wins in 19 LGAs Announced by INEC

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has won all the 19 local government areas of the state already announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Saturday’s election.

Soludo scored very high margins in all the results announced, leaving his opponents trailing far behind him.

The local government areas results announced include: Dunukofia, Njikoka, Ogbaru, Awka North, Awka South, Orumba North, Orumba South, Aguata and Ekwusigo.

Others are: Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Anaocha, Idemili North, Idemili South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Oyi, Ayamelum and Anambra East.

There are 21 local government areas in Anambra State, and there are only two local government areas left. The two are; Ihiala and Anambra West.

The commission and its officials have gone on a one hour break,hoping to return by 6am to complete the exercise.

With Soludo’s expected victory, he would be the third governor after Mr Peter Obi and Chief Willie Obiano who would have ruled the state from APGA, all for two consecutive terms.