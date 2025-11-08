The Rep. Dasuki Example

By Tokunbo Adedoja

In an era when political office in Nigeria is often seen as a lifetime entitlement rather than a platform for service, Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki’s recent decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2027 stands out as a refreshing and historic act of leadership.

Dasuki, who represents Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency and currently serves as interim chairman of the Future Is Now Movement, has chosen principle over position, conviction over comfort, and the public good over personal gain. By announcing his decision to step aside voluntarily in 2027 to allow younger Nigerians – particularly those under 40 – to take their place in the House of Representatives, he has demonstrated the kind of moral courage that is desperately needed in Nigerian politics today.

At few years above 40, Rep Dasuki could easily have justified another term in the house. With his experience in both legislative and executive roles, and a record of effective representation in his Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, he remains one of the most respected young lawmakers in the country. Yet, his decision to make what he described as a “personal sacrifice” shows a rare understanding of what true leadership means – knowing not only how to lead, but when to step aside for others to lead.

This is not just a personal gesture. It is a powerful political statement. It is not just a political decision, it is a moral statement, a call to conscience and a bold reaffirmation that leadership is ultimately about service, not self-preservation.

His words: “The Nigeria we yearn for is only possible through sacrifice”, capture a truth that has too often been missing in our politics. As the interim chair of the Future Is Now Movement, Dasuki has been at the forefront of the call for 70% of seats in the House of Representatives to be held by Nigerians under 40 by 2027. In choosing to live by the same standard he advocates, he has given meaning to his message and credibility to his cause.

Too often in our political space, leaders preach renewal but cling to power; Dasuki, on the other hand, is practicing what he preaches. If more leaders could act with such selflessness, Nigeria’s democratic evolution would be faster, fairer and far more inclusive.

The significance of this decision goes far beyond his constituency. It speaks to the soul of our democracy – the urgent need for generational transition, the inclusion of fresh voices and the recognition that the future belongs to those who will live in it. By making way for younger Nigerians to go into the House of Representatives in 2027, Rep Dasuki is not walking away from the House of Representatives; he is walking into history.

Other politicians, both at the local, state and national levels, should take a cue from the Dasuki Example. Leadership is not about how long one occupies office, but about what legacy one leaves behind. Enduring legacies are built not only through policies and projects but also through symbolic actions that redefine values. Nigeria needs more leaders who can make sacrifices for the ideals they believe in. It needs leaders who are ready to put principle above power and posterity above politics.

However, while resolving not to contest election into the House of Representatives is commendable, with his wealth of experience and vision, Rep Dasuki must not retreat from the larger sphere of governance. Nigeria needs principled, pragmatic and forward-looking voices like his at all levels of government. It needs leadership that sacrifices for belief, for principle and for the public good.

The Dasuki Example is, therefore, more than a story of one man’s choice; it is a challenge to a nation’s conscience. It calls on our leaders to rethink power as service, not status, and to remember that the highest test of leadership is the willingness to step aside so that others may rise.

Dasuki’s action should be seen as an investment, a deposit into the nation’s democratic future. He has set a precedent that future generations will cite when defining what it means to lead with integrity.

If Nigeria is to experience true political renewal, we need many more Dasukis – leaders with courage to act, humility to yield and vision to build a future larger than themselves.

The Rep Dasuki Example should inspire a new wave of political responsibility, one in which leaders serve with dignity and leave with honour. In stepping aside from the House in 2027, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki has stepped up, and in doing so, he has made history.