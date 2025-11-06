Rear Admiral Mustapha Assumes Command of Western Naval Command, Vows Intelligence, Technology-driven Operations

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The newly appointed Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, has pledged to deploy intelligence and technology to tackle maritime crimes within Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Rear Admiral Mustapha made the pledge on Wednesday during a colourful ceremony at the Command Headquarters in Lagos, where he officially took over from his predecessor, Rear Admiral Mike Oamen.

The event featured the signing of the handing-over notes, presentation of the Command’s insignia, and a farewell parade in honour of the outgone FOC.

In his inaugural address, Rear Admiral Mustapha said his administration would focus on professionalism, discipline, and innovation to enhance operational readiness.

He described the Western Naval Command as the custodian and gateway to Nigeria’s primary maritime frontier, which he noted was vital to achieving the nation’s Blue Economy aspirations.

“It is with the highest sense of humility and gratitude to Almighty God that I assume command of this enviable formation. I am deeply conscious of the honour bestowed upon me and the immense responsibility it carries,” he said.

Rear Admiral Mustapha assured that the Command under his leadership would remain “professionally poised and always in the highest state of readiness,” in alignment with the Chief of Naval Staff’s strategic directives and the Nigerian Navy’s core values.

He identified five key pillars that would guide his administration: Professional Excellence, Operational Efficiency, Unwavering Discipline, Personnel Welfare, and Teamwork. He emphasised that every officer and rating, from the youngest to the most senior, has a role to play in the success of the Command.

The new FOC also outlined plans to strengthen the Command’s capacity in intelligence gathering, technology integration, and inter-agency collaboration, saying these would help detect, deter, and deny criminal activities in the maritime domain.

He urged sub-unit commanders to demonstrate “initiative, innovation, and creativity” in sustaining operational superiority.

Rear Admiral Mustapha expressed appreciation to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, for the confidence reposed in him, promising to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

He also paid tribute to past commanders of the Western Naval Command, particularly Rear Admiral Mike Oamen, whom he commended for his “meritorious service and several unparalleled achievements.”

In his valedictory remarks, Rear Admiral Oamen expressed gratitude to God for the grace, wisdom, and strength he received throughout his tenure. He thanked officers, ratings, and civilian staff for their support and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

“It is both a day of pride and reflection, pride in what we have collectively achieved as a Command, and reflection because this marks the end of one of the most fulfilling chapters of my service in the Navy,” he said.

Oamen, who assumed command on October 22, 2024, attributed the successes recorded during his tenure to the dedication and professionalism of personnel across the Command.

“Over these months, I have had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and selfless men and women in uniform. Our officers provided strategic guidance, our ratings demonstrated resilience and commitment, and our civilian staff worked tirelessly behind the scenes,” he added.

The outgoing FOC commended the unity and teamwork that defined his administration, noting that the Command’s success was anchored on the Navy’s core values of loyalty, discipline, and service before self.

He also expressed appreciation to the immediate past Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, for his guidance and encouragement.

The handover ceremony, which concluded with a farewell parade and pulling-out ceremony for Rear Admiral Oamen at the NNS BEECROFT Parade Ground, was attended by several dignitaries, including the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Base Commander of the Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force, senior officers from police and paramilitary agencies, as well as serving and retired naval officers.