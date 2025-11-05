FIRS to Unveil Nigeria Tax Reform Acts, Engage Stakeholders on Implementation

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced plans to officially unveil the Nigeria Tax Reform Acts on Monday, November 10, during a high-level Strategic Stakeholder Engagement Session at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Themed “Impact of the New Tax Laws,” the event represents a major step in Nigeria’s ongoing fiscal reform efforts and reaffirms the government’s commitment to creating a simpler, fairer, and more efficient tax system that enhances compliance, encourages investment, and supports sustainable economic growth.

The engagement will bring together senior government officials, policy experts, development partners, and private sector representatives to deliberate on the implementation strategies and wider implications of the newly enacted tax laws.

According to the FIRS, the session will feature keynote and technical presentations from leading experts, including Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms; Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, CEO, Compliance Professionals and former Executive Chairman, FIRS; Matthew Gbonjubola, Coordinating Director, FIRS; and Tayo Koleoso, Chief of Staff, FIRS.

In addition, a high-level panel discussion will be led by senior FIRS management members Amina Ado, Kabir Abba, and Matthew Gbonjubola, alongside Michael Ango, Executive Chairman of the FCT-IRS, and Olumide Esan, Partner at Deloitte.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Director of Taxpayer Services, Dr. Lovette Ononuga, said the engagement is designed to “strengthen public understanding of the reforms and promote collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.”

While physical attendance will be strictly by invitation, the FIRS confirmed that the session will be streamed live via YouTube and Zoom, with virtual participation links to be shared two days before the event through its official communication channels.