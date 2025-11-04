Anioma Cultural Festival Day Holds Saturday

The Izu Anioma Towns Union, Abuja has announced the first Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day) in the Federal Capital Territory to be held on November 8th at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja

The upcoming event which will now be a Bi-Annual Anioma Cultural Festival in FCT, is a vibrant celebration of the rich history, traditions, and resilience of the Anioma people of the Delta North Senatorial district, Delta state.

The event is dedicated to showcasing the Anioma people’s Rich Cultural Heritage, which includes the unique customs and Values.

Announcing the event at a media briefing, President of the Izu Anioma Towns Union, Abuja, Chief Luke Enelichi, listed the highlights of the Festival to include:

Display of Diverse Cultures featuring many cultural groups showcasing traditional dances, artistic prowess, and crafts unique to the Aniocha, Ndokwa, Ika, and Oshimili areas which constitute the Anioma people.

There will also be a prominent display of the revered ‘Akwa Ocha’ (white cloth), the traditional attire of the Anioma people, symbolizing purity, honour, and hospitality, he said.

As part of the event, some prominent sons and daughters of Anioma will be given an award of excellence and patriotism and the representative of the Anioma people in the senate, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko who is also the Patron of the Union is one of the award recipients.

Special guests of honor at the occasion include the governor of Delta State, the FCT Minister, his Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy counterpart, and the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Iraboh.