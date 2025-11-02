Ndume Urges Tinubu to Initiate Talks With United States over Nigeria’s Blacklisting, Warns of Diplomatic Fallout

•Seeks involvement of Anyaoku, Akinyemi, Kingibe, Gambari, Mohammed

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has urged the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to urgently open diplomatic talks with Washington following the United States’ designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for alleged persecution of Christians.

The former Senate’s Chief Whip urged the Tinubu’s administration to deploy Nigeria’s most experienced diplomats and international statesmen such as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Amina Mohammed to lead the engagement with Washington and other global actors.

Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, warned that failure to address the issue swiftly could have grave diplomatic and economic consequences for Nigeria, including sanctions, restrictions on security cooperation, and damage to the nation’s global image.

His reaction followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent post on his Truth Social handle, later shared on the official White House X account, declaring Nigeria a “country of particular concern” due to what he described as “an ongoing Christian genocide.”

In a statement he personally signed and released in Abuja, yesterday, Ndume, who was Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army in the 9th Assembly, accused both the federal government and the Nigerian Senate of failing to act promptly after US Congressman, Riley Moore raised the same concern weeks earlier.

Ndume said, “I have alerted the government before now; I even moved a motion in the Senate.

“Nigeria is a sovereign state, but we cannot afford to ignore this kind of misrepresentation. It’s not about what the United States can do to us, but the misconception and the ripple effects of classifying us as a country of concern.”

The senator said the government’s lack of proactive engagement gave room for the U.S. to act unilaterally without hearing Nigeria’s side of the story.

Ndume said, “We should engage the American government by presenting facts and figures. We should demand that they hear from the Nigerian government and from the Muslim community.

“The killings are not targeted at Christians alone; Muslims and other Nigerians have also been victims. The violence is driven by terrorism, not religion.”

Ndume urged the Tinubu’s administration to deploy Nigeria’s most experienced diplomats and international statesmen to lead the engagement with Washington and other global actors.

He said, “Before things get out of hand, Nigeria should engage seasoned diplomats like Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Babagana Kingibe, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Amina Mohammed of the United Nations. They can help us explain the realities on the ground.”

He further advised the government to work closely with the US Embassy in Abuja, noting that American officials based in Nigeria already possess credible intelligence on the complexity of the country’s security situation.

Ndume said, “We can change the narrative by ensuring that Nigeria is not tagged a ‘country of particular concern’ but perhaps a ‘country of special concern, one that needs support and partnership.

“That way, the US can assist us with arms, intelligence, and other resources to combat terrorism more effectively,” he added.