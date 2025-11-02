Don’t Let Foreign Interests Divide Us, Baba-Ahmed Tells Nigerians on Trump’s blacklisting of Nigeria

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former aide to President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has cautioned Nigerians against internal division following unconfirmed reports that US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions on Nigeria over the alleged persecution of Christians.

Baba-Ahmed, in a post shared on his verified Facebook page yesterday, said if the speculations turn out to be true, it would mark a troubling move by the American leader, who appears to have been misled by distorted narratives about religious killings in Nigeria.



He stated that the reported decision, allegedly tied to claims of genocide against Christians in Nigeria, ignores the complex reality of insecurity in the country, which affects both Muslims and Christians alike.

According to the former presidential aide, “If these reports are true, then we can only say Bismillah, because it means foreign interests are being stirred up against us.”



Baba-Ahmed wrote.“The truth is that those killing Nigerians do not distinguish between Muslims and Christians. Ethnic and communal conflicts in Nigeria have claimed the lives of both.”

He accused Trump and his allies of harbouring ulterior motives, suggesting that the United States has long been uncomfortable with the rise of strong, populous, and resource-rich African nations like Nigeria, Sudan, Libya, and South Africa.



“America and its partners have never felt at ease with African countries that have large populations and resources,” he said. “They see nations like Nigeria as potential threats because we refuse to submit to foreign control.”

Baba-Ahmed also linked the alleged move to Nigeria’s position on international issues, including its criticism of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and its demand for a permanent seat for Africa at the United Nations Security Council.

“Our only crime,” he wrote, “is that we spoke the truth — that what Israel is doing to Palestinians in Gaza is worse than what Nazi Germany did to the Jews during World War II. We also asked that Africa and the black world be given a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.”



He accused some local actors of exploiting religious tensions for political gain and alleged that Trump’s reported position enjoys the support of “those who never want Muslims and Christians in Nigeria to live in peace.

“The Nigerian government has done its best to dismiss these falsehoods,” he noted, “but the United States insists it must ‘save’ Nigerian Christians at all costs, while turning a blind eye to the killings of Muslims.” Baba-Ahmed warned that any sanctions or hostile actions by the U.S. would only worsen the suffering of ordinary Nigerians, irrespective of religion.

“America will not fight a war for Nigerian Christians,” he cautioned. “It will only deepen the hardship of both Muslims and Christians alike.”



He called on religious leaders to rise above division and educate their followers on the dangers of external manipulation, urging the government to intensify efforts to protect all citizens.

“We must not fight each other and destroy our own lives,” he said, adding, “Our Christian and Muslim leaders must unite to enlighten their followers about this grave threat. The government, too, must strengthen security for all Nigerians.”