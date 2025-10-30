Imo Economic Summit 2025: Business, Global Leaders to Converge, Brainstorm in Owerri

Amby Uneze in Owerri





The Imo Economic Summit, scheduled for December 4-5, 2025, in Owerri, is set to draw global and regional leaders in banking, development finance, infrastructure, and energy to a secure and welcoming Imo State.

Organized by the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma, the summit aims to position Imo as a hub for scalable business activity through partnerships, investment, and innovation.

In a paper made by Prince Eze Ugochukwu, the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Public Enlightenment, “The environment is enabling and welcoming,” assuring attendees of a safe and conducive setting to engage in transformative discussions.

The event will harness the expertise of its distinguished speakers to tackle Imo’s economic challenges, including industrial diversification, SME financing, and energy access, fostering sustainable growth.

The summit’s financial sector speakers include trailblazing female CEOs: Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (Managing Director of Fidelity Bank), Dr. Adaora Umeoji (Managing Director of Zenith Bank), and Yetunde B. Oni (Union Bank).

Onyeali-Ikpe, who boosted Fidelity’s profit from N25 billion to N122 billion by 2023 with innovations like PayGate Plus, will share strategies for tech-driven financial access for SMEs.

Umeoji, with 30 years at Zenith and a focus on ethical banking, founded the Catholic Bankers Association to drive community impact. Oni, with over 50% income growth at Standard Chartered Sierra Leone, offers expertise in risk management.

Joined by Olusegun Alebiosu (First Bank) and Dr. Olasupo Olisi (Bank of Industry), who secured €2 billion for BOI in 2024, these leaders will explore mobilizing capital for Imo’s MSMEs and de-risking infrastructure projects in a secure environment conducive to investment.

Global and regional finance perspectives will be provided by Prof. Benedict Oramah (former Afreximbank President), Mr. Chinua Azubike (InfraCredit), and Mr. Leslie Maasdrop (British International Investment).

Oramah will highlight trade finance opportunities for Imo’s agro-processing exports, while Azubike, who has guaranteed over N10 billion in bonds for Nigerian infrastructure, will discuss funding for roads and industrial parks.

Maasdrop, managing £1 billion in annual African investments, will present blended finance models for climate and frontier markets.

Their insights, shared in Imo’s safe and enabling environment, will offer a roadmap for bridging funding gaps to support the state’s infrastructure ambitions, ensuring investor confidence.

The energy and agriculture sessions feature Mr. Frank Gumel (Tropical General Investments), Mr. Roger T. Brown (Seplat Energy), and Mr. Abdulazaq Isa (Waltersmith Petroman Oil). Gumel’s agro-industrial expertise will address Imo’s agricultural potential, while Brown, key to Seplat’s LSE-NGX dual listing, will explore energy transitions. Isa, leading Waltersmith’s modular refinery expansion in Imo, will share lessons on local refining and job creation.

In Imo’s welcoming environment, these speakers will drive discussions on leveraging the state’s resources for sustainable growth, aligning with the summit’s theme of unlocking potential through strategic partnerships, with the assurance of a safe and conducive setting for global collaboration.