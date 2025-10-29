NOUN Inaugurates Ilupeju-Ekiti Study Centre to Broaden Access to Varsity Education

Funmi Ogundare

As part of its commitment to expanding access to quality university education across Nigeria, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has inaugurated a new study centre in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Shehu Usman Adamu, explained that the establishment of the centre underscores NOUN’s determination to bring education to the doorsteps of every Nigerian, irrespective of location, background or circumstance.

He attributed the success of the project to the donation of a building by a son of the community and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Ilupeju Development Association (IDA), Mr. Dipo Ajayi.

Peters commended Ajayi for the gesture, describing it as a monument of hope and a shining example of how individuals can contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Today is not merely about cutting a ribbon,” he said. “It is about expanding the frontiers of access to quality education, rekindling hope, and celebrating one man’s generosity that will become a legacy for generations to come.”

The VC noted that the centre would serve civil servants, artisans, teachers, entrepreneurs, retirees and others seeking knowledge and empowerment in line with NOUN’s philosophy of lifelong learning.

He commended the Ekiti State government, traditional rulers and the Ilupeju community for their support, urging continued collaboration to sustain the centre.

In her remarks, the NOUN Consultant in charge of the centre, Prof. Olubukola Oyawoye, who also serves as the Director of Advancement at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), explained that the project was borne out of a shared vision to bring higher education closer to the people.

She described the initiative as a testament to visionary leadership and community partnership, adding that education remains the strongest tool for community transformation and national progress.

The donor, Ajayi, expressed gratitude to God and all who contributed to the success of the project, describing the centre as a product of divine grace and collective effort.

He stated: “This centre is not just a building, it is a testimony of faith and fulfilment.”

He revealed that the centre was dedicated to his late mother, noting that: “The house she left behind has now become the foundation of this centre.”

Ajayi also commended the NOUN management and the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for providing an enabling environment for educational development, describing the project as a modest contribution to the state’s strides in education.

The Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Oladipupo Ajayi, also commended the Ilupeju community for their readiness for the centre’s take-off, urged residents to spread awareness and encourage enrolment.

In his goodwill message, the Apeju of Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oba David Sunday Awe (Akingbade II), expressed delight over the siting of the institution in his community, noting that it would boost both educational and economic activities in the town.

The event witnessed the presentation of awards of recognition to the Ekiti State Governor, Oyebanji; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peters; Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adamu; Oba Awe; and Prof. Oyawoye, among others.