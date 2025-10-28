How SROL is Redefining Sustainable Mining in Nigeria

Benson Onwusa, Olufemi Olubi, David Mbrekpadiaha and Bolaji Alayande,

Present key takeouts from the 2025 Nigeria Mining Week

Across the world, businesses are redefining what responsible growth looks like. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards have moved from the margins to the mainstream, shaping how companies create value and how investors, consumers, and regulators measure success. This global shift was reflected at the 2025 Nigeria Mining Week, where conversations on sustainability took centre stage.

In mining, ESG is not optional — it is essential. For decades, the sector has grappled with issues such as environmental degradation, community displacement, and governance gaps. Today, governments and investors are reimagining mining not just as extraction, but as a driver of industrialization, job creation and shared prosperity.

Nigeria is no exception. Through partnerships with international development agencies, multilateral organisations, and private investors, the government is attracting capital to build a more sustainable, value-driven mining ecosystem, one that connects local development to global markets seeking ESG-aligned products.

Leading this transformation is Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold project, the Segilola Gold Mine. SROL is redefining what responsible mining looks like in Nigeria, leveraging technology, investing in communities, empowering local talent, and embedding sustainability into every layer of its operations.

SROL’s commitment to sustainability began well before the first shovel hit the ground at the Segilola Mine. From the outset, the company assessed its potential impact and identified the material sustainability issues that would guide its operations; insights that shaped its first sustainability report and continue to inform its evolution.

A core part of this journey has been SROL’s adoption of technology to enhance transparency and decision-making. In 2023, the company partnered with Onyen, a sustainability reporting platform, to streamline how data is collected, analysed, and reported.

“Onyen helps us collect data across a wide range of sustainability topics, align with international standards, and analyse trends that inform better decisions,” says Benson Onwusa, SROL’s Sustainability Officer.

These digital tools are now integral to SROL’s broader growth strategy. The company’s successful 2024 drilling campaign expanded exploration across Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, extending mine life and positioning SROL for sustainable regional growth.

SROL has also deployed drone-based aeromagnetic surveys to improve exploration efficiency while minimising environmental disruption.

“Using drone aeromagnetic surveys has dramatically reduced our exploration time, lowered personnel costs, and minimised environmental disruptions,” Olufemi Olubi, Senior Geologist at SROL, explains. “By reducing the need for extensive ground-based surveys, we have also lessened the impact on local communities and ecosystems.”

Central to SROL’s sustainability strategy is its investment in local talent. With 99% of the workforce for the Segilola Gold Mine being Nigerian, the company prioritises capacity building to ensure that host communities benefit directly from its operations. This commitment strengthens local expertise, retains value within the country, and aligns with national development goals.

Workforce safety is equally paramount. In 2024, SROL recorded a significant drop in occupational incidents following the introduction of anomaly reporting systems, integrated job planning, and open site communication.

“Our safety onboarding programs are mandatory for all visitors and personnel,” David Mbrekpadiaha, Environment Lead at SROL, reveals. “Regular hazard identification and safety awareness training ensure everyone is equipped to mitigate risks.”

This culture of vigilance and accountability has reduced accidents, improved operational continuity, and built trust with surrounding communities. It also earned SROL the 2024 CIPM Nigeria Oscar for HR Best Practice, a recognition of its people-first approach to leadership and governance.

SROL’s sustainability efforts also extend beyond the mine site as the company has completed 23 community projects and held over 120 stakeholder engagements to promote transparency and trust. Among its most impactful initiatives are its Livelihood Restoration Programs (LRPs), which provide sustainable income opportunities through fish, vegetable, and cocoa farming projects.

“Our LRP programs, particularly the fish farm and market garden initiatives,” says Bolaji Alayande, Social and Community Officer at SROL. “Revenue from the first cycle is reinvested to support new beneficiaries, creating an enduring model of community resilience.”

Recognising the importance of holistic well-being, SROL has also introduced SegunCare, a mental-health and medical outreach initiative providing continuous health monitoring and support to residents of host communities with chronic health conditions. The program is helping to reduce stigma around mental illness and improve access to essential care.

SROL’s approach to sustainability presents a compelling blueprint for the future of Nigeria’s mining sector. By integrating innovation, prioritising local talent, and fostering community development, the company proves that mining can be both profitable and responsible.

The company’s strategy goes beyond compliance; it is about creating lasting value for people and the planet. Through forward-thinking decisions and consistent execution, SROL is demonstrating what the next generation of African mining looks like: sustainable, inclusive, and globally competitive.